Steve Mask, who led St. Paul’s to four state championships in his 10 seasons as head football coach, resigned his position Tuesday, he said in a telephone interview with Lagniappe.

Mask, who compiled an overall record of 110-25 in his 10 seasons (2012-21) with the Saints, winning state titles in 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2020, emphasized he has resigned from St. Paul’s but he is not retiring.

“I think it is something that just had to be done,” Mask said. “I think it’s time for both of us to go in a different direction. It’s bittersweet, but I’m going to leave here with my head held high and my integrity and be proud of what we’ve accomplished here.

“I’m not retiring and I’ve got a lot of years left (in coaching), a lot of years left.”

St. Paul’s was eliminated from the Class 5A state playoffs last Friday night in a 29-17 loss at No. 1-ranked Pike Road. The Saints reached the playoffs in each of Mask’s 10 seasons as head coach and lost in the first round only once (2018).

Mask informed his team of the decision Tuesday afternoon, He said the meeting was a tough one.

“It was emotional for me,” he said. “I think some of them had an idea it was coming, but they accepted it. We tried to use it as a teaching moment. Everybody faces adversity and it’s how you choose to fight it. I choose to fight and continue on and they could face a similar situation some day. So we tried to use it as a teaching moment.”

N. Blair Fisher, head of school at St. Paul’s, sent an email to parents of students at the school informing them of the decision and wishing Mask well in future endeavors. The letter read:

This afternoon, Steve Mask met with his players following a very successful season. In that meeting, Coach Mask informed them of his decision to resign as Head Football Coach and Athletic Director of St. Paul’s. Coach Mask has been part of St. Paul’s for over a decade, including serving as Head Football Coach since 2012. His tenure was marked with great success; under his leadership, the Saints enjoyed winning seasons every year and won state championships in 2014, 2015, 2017, and 2020. St. Paul’s is recognized as one of the strongest and most consistently excellent football programs in the Southeast, and Coach Mask has played a vital role in creating this winning tradition. As a result, he has received numerous personal accolades and honors, including induction into the AHSAA Hall of Fame. As Athletic Director, Coach Mask helped guide many athletic programs to great success and served as a mentor to dozens of coaches. As impressive as these accomplishments are, even more meaningful has been Coach Mask’s influence on the lives of innumerable student-athletes. He helped them to believe in themselves and inspired them to new levels of achievement by teaching them the importance of hard work, self-discipline, teamwork, and sportsmanship. Many players across the realm of St. Paul’s athletics credit Coach Mask and his support as being crucial to their success and their personal development. As with any such decision, St. Paul’s respects employee privacy, and Coach Mask may share details as he deems appropriate. However, I do want to express my sincere appreciation for his many contributions to St. Paul’s and its student-athletes over the past decade, and I know you join me in wishing him well in the years ahead.

Asked what he is most proud of during his tenure at the school — he served as the defensive coordinator for three seasons prior to being named head coach — Mask didn’t mention his won-lost record at the school nor the state championships won.

“I’m most proud of the relationships I built with our players,” he said. “That’s usually coachspeak, but I think you know me well enough to know that’s what I’m proud of. I’m proud of the way we’ve helped these kids grow and become better people. I know they have made a tremendous mark on my life and I hope I’ve been able to make a little mark on their life.”

Prior to arriving at St. Paul’s, Mask coached for five seasons at Bradshaw (1990-94), posting a record of 25-29. He later went to Buckhorn where he remained for five years (1997-2001), producing a record of 23-29. He was hired as head coach at Colbert County where he again spent five seasons (2002-06) and led the program to a record of 52-15 and a spot in the state championship game in 2002.

His overall record in 25 seasons as a head coach is 210-98 overall. He is 42-16 in playoff games and 99-39 in region games.

“I just don’t know what’s out there right now. In my 10 years as head coach here I really hadn’t thought about going anywhere else. We’re just going to take a little bit of time and look and see what the options might be. I hope there are some options out there for me. I feel like there will be.”