Steve Mask, who led the St. Paul’s football program to four Class 5A state championships in his 10 seasons at the school, has been hired as the new head football coach at Pell City High School. Mask stepped away from his duties at St. Paul’s, which also included serving as the Saints’ athletics director, shortly after the conclusion of the 2021 season, saying then it was time for a change.

St. Paul’s this week promoted Shane Sullivan to the role of AD. He has been employed at the school for the past 27 years in a variety of roles, including baseball coach, football coach, summer project manager, fields and grounds director and most recently as assistant athletics director for the past six years. St. Paul’s has yet to hire a head football coach, though the search is underway.

Mask takes over a Pell City program that plays in Class 6A competition and has struggled in recent seasons, including this past season in which the Panthers finished 2-8 and at one point lost six straight games. They were also 0-6 in region games. Pell City has won just five playoffs games combined since 1991, had its last winning season in 2017 (6-5) and hasn’t won at least 10 games in a season since 2005 (10-2). Wayne Lee posted a 12-28 record over the past four seasons.

“It’s something we’re excited about and looking forward to,” Mask said of his hiring at Pell City. “I’m ready to get back to work. I’ve had about four weeks off and I haven’t been able to boss anyone around. … The two dogs I’ve got, they don’t listen to me, so I’m ready to get to work.

“I like the (Pell City) situation because I know that the administration, from the top with the superintendent and the board all the way down to the high school administration, they want to be successful and they’re willing to do whatever it takes within reason to be successful. That excites me.

“The community is growing and the potential is there to be really good. If they want to be good and how fast we can get there, I have no idea. I haven’t seen a football player yet, I haven’t watched a tape yet, but the support is there and if you have the support, you have a chance to be good.”

Mask said he likes the challenge of taking over a program that has struggled to have success.

“I’ve done that before and that’s how I got to where I got, hopefully going into places that hadn’t been very good and hopefully leaving it in better shape than when we got there,” he said. “The places that have been good we left in better shape too. I know the mentality of what it takes. There’s no substitute for hard work. But the main thing is you’ve got to build relationships. If you build relationships with the players and the administration and the community, then you’ve got a chance to be good.”

Mask has an overall record of 210-98 as a head coach and was 110-25 at St. Paul’s with state championships in 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2020. The Saints were 29-6 in playoff games and 56-10 in region matchups during his tenure at St. Paul’s. The Saints posted an 8-4 record this season. Prior to his time with the Saints he served as head coach at Colbert County (where his son Brett is now head coach) from 2002-06, going 52-10 and reaching the state title game in 2002. Colbert County won at least 10 games in four of his five seasons there. He was also head coach at Buckhorn (23-29, 1997-2001) and Bradshaw (25-29, 1990-94).

Sullivan was hired as AD at St. Paul’s after school officials cut the list of candidates down to four finalists. In a letter to parents of students at the school, Head of School N. Blair Fisher said the search committee members felt Sullivan “had the combination of vision and experience best-suited for the needs of St. Paul’s in the coming years.”

Sullivan was quoted in the letter as saying, “I’m so excited about this new opportunity to help St. Paul’s continue to grow. I love this school, this community, and everything it represents, so it’s an honor and privilege to represent it and to collaborate with our excellent coaching staff. I’m ready to go to work.”