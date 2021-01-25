Mayor Sandy Stimpson will run for re-election, he confirmed in a campaign video Monday morning.

The incumbent mayor is seeking a third term in office, he announced from the construction site of the new Greer’s supermarket being built downtown.

“In seven months you’ll be going to the polls,” he said. “I’m asking for your support and your vote.”

Stimpson is the third candidate to officially enter the race for the city’s highest office. Councilman Fred Richardson and Municipal Judge Karlos Finley have already announced.

Elected in 2013, Stimpson has been largely credited with reversing the financial fortunes of the city. He made mention of this in the video, saying the city was faced with crumbling infrastructure, blight and other issues his administration is helping to solve through good financial stewardship. The righting of the ship, he said, has helped lead to greater investment in the city.

“Every day the Stimpson administration comes to work for you,” he said. “It’s all about you.”

Listed among his accomplishments in the video is the recently announced deal to purchase property at the Brookley Aeroplex, which he has announced will become a bayside park.

However, his 2017 campaign slogan promised to make Mobile “the safest, most business and family friendly city in the country by 2020.” It is now 2021, and it is debatable if he has accomplished that rather lofty goal. In the video he mentioned continuing to work on this.

The municipal elections will take place on Tuesday, August 24.