Mayor Sandy Stimpson announced the appointment of Michael Tyner and Natalie Fox as LGBTQ+ Liaisons to his administration and the first to hold such positions in the city of Mobile.

In their new roles, Michael and Natalie will work directly with Mayor Stimpson’s administration to help make sure leaders throughout the City of Mobile have an LGBTQ perspective on City policies and services. They will also serve as an important voice for the community — working with advocacy groups, businesses, and individuals to relay concerns from LGBTQ+ Mobilians directly to the mayor’s office.

“By all measures, Mobile is a wonderfully diverse city, and we want to make sure we have voices from across the community represented at the table,” Mayor Stimpson said in a statement. “I appreciate Michael and Natalie’s willingness to serve in these important roles. I know their involvement will help continue to strengthen the relationship members of Mobile’s LGBTQ+ community have with their city government.”

The City of Mobile coordinated the appointment of its first LGBTQ+ Liaisons with the Human Rights Campaign, which advocates for these positions in communities around the country along with other policies and laws that protect the rights of LGBTQ+ Americans. Establishing LGBTQ+ Liaisons in Mobile will also improve the City’s rating on HRC’s Municipal Equality Index and will help when recruiting new businesses and residents to Mobile who value LGBTQ+ equality and inclusiveness.

“The Human Rights Campaign is glad to see Mobile taking this important step forward in the fight for equality—city liaisons play a critically significant role in uplifting LGBTQ+ voices during municipal policy-making,” Human Rights Campaign Alabama Director Carmarion D. Anderson-Harvey said in a statement. “There is always more work to do, and it is our sincere hope that Mobile continues to make strides toward LGBTQ+ equity and inclusion. Thank you to Mayor Stimpson for supporting this move and ensuring LGBTQ+ people have a seat at the table.”

Fox called the selection an “honor.” Fox has been in the shoes of many who worry about how their identity might impact acceptance in a community.

“It will be our job to make sure everyone feels not just safe and supported but celebrated for who they are,” Fox said. “I am looking forward to serving as a personal contact for community leaders, residents and businesses within the LGBTQ+ community as we work toward the common goal of ensuring our city is open and inclusive to all citizens.”

In a statement, Tyner said the job will help Mobile welcome LGBTQ+ individuals to the city.

“The reality is that the south doesn’t have a great reputation for being a welcoming home to LGBTQ+ individuals,” Tyner said in a statement. “That’s why so many young people look elsewhere to go to college — they want to live in a place that’s open, diverse, and forward-thinking. Bringing LGBTQ+ people to the table, through this liaison position, will help make our city a better place for business, for students, and most importantly, for the people who will spend their lives here.“