Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson described “misinformation” about tolls and the actions of the Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization policy board as catalysts for the failure of the Mobile River Bridge project at a Downtown Mobile Alliance event Thursday morning.

“Nobody in their wildest dreams would’ve thought the project could have been stopped by nine people in Baldwin County,” Stimpson said in response to a question about the bridge project.

Stimpson, who chairs the Mobile Metropolitan Planning Organization policy board, was referring to the body’s Eastern Shore counterpart leaving the bridge off of a short-term planning document last August — making the roughly $2 billion project ineligible for federal funds.

Amid a large public outcry over proposed tolls that would fund the project, Mobile’s MPO voted to table the issue at a meeting last year. However, Stimpson called reports of a $6 dollar toll “misinformation” during a “Breakfast with the Mayor” event at the Riverview Plaza Hotel.

If the process had been allowed to continue, Stimpson argued, and concessionaires were able to compete with one another, the project would’ve been less than its $2-billion estimate.

Relaying information Alabama Department of Transportation Director John Cooper has already stated publicly, Stimpson said the proposed toll would’ve likely wound up been around $2 when the project was finished and there would have been deals in place for frequent, local users.

“The process was derailed,” Stimpson said. “ALDOT has been trying to get it back on track, but it has not been easy.”

Speaking to a number of local business leaders, Stimpson gave an update on the city’s plans for the Mobile Civic Center. He said his office recently had a conference call with proposed developers to brainstorm ideas to solve what he called the “Mardi Gras challenge.”

“We think we’re close,” Stimpson said. “Once we get our heads around that we’ll decide whether it’s something we can sell to the public.”

Previous plans to completely tear down the Civic Center and replace it with a large, open-air events center, including restaurants and other entertainment venues, was met with major pushback from local Mardi Gras associations which throw annual balls at the facility.

Asked about recent news that the Reese’s Senior Bowl will move from Ladd-Peebles Stadium to the Hancock-Whitney Stadium the University of South Alabama’s campus, Stimpson said he didn’t feel like the change of venue would have much of an impact on downtown businesses.

He told the crowd that players and coaches would still stay in downtown hotels and game-related events would still take place in the central business district.

Keeping many of the talking points focused on the downtown area, Stimpson announced progress on a number of apartment projects, including a new development at Cedar and St. Louis streets. He said the Meridian at the Port development was on schedule in terms of leasing and added that plans to turn the old Gayfer’s building into “desperately needed” affordable “workforce housing” is coming closer to fruition.

“With each passing month we get closer to finding the right combination of developers and financing for the Gayfer’s building,” he added.

As more housing is made available downtown, Stimpson said the corridor gets closer to fully realizing its potential.

“We all know we need more people downtown to complete the fabric we want,” he said.

Stimpson also touted infrastructure improvements that stretch to just about every corner of downtown, including a $5.9 million project to rework sewer and drainage lines under St. Louis Street. The funding apparently comes from BP money, which went through a long approval process involving the U.S. Treasury Department — one Stimpson called “painfully slow.”

Around April or May, crews will begin repaving Dauphin Street from Springhill Avenue to Bienville Square and eventually all the way down to Water Street, Stimpson said. In the fall, drivers can also expect improvements to signalization along Government Street from Broad Street to the Bankhead Tunnel, he said.

“The traffic jam there every weekday is horrific,” Stimpson said.

Along the same timeline, Canal Street is slated to see a reduction in lanes and the installation of bike lanes, which Stimpson hopes will link up throughout the Henry Aaron Loop.

The federal grant project to rehabilitate Broad Street is still on schedule, Stimpson told guests, with a completion date of January 2022.

In closing, Stimpson urged those in attendance to get more involved in helping to make Mobile’s downtown better. He asked for “double engagement.”

“If it’s 20 percent of the people making things happen now, imagine what it could be like if 40 percent got involved,” he said. “As you do that more people will realize it’s time to come back home.”