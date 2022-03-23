Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s administration has 56 appointed employees who make a total of more than $5.4 million, but the issues that were part of a lawsuit three years ago isn’t something that troubles current members of the City Council.

The highest-paid employee on the list — which was given to Lagniappe through an open records request — is Chief of Staff James Barber, who takes home an annual salary of $173,353. Barber has worked his way up the ranks of Stimpson’s administration. He was the three-term mayor’s first appointment as police chief, making $120,000 per year, at that time. He later took over as public safety director and then chief of staff, after the 2020 death of former Chief of Staff and Executive Director of Finance Paul Wesch.

Barber’s salary is more than $60,000 more than Stimpson’s first chief of staff, Colby Cooper.

When dealing with the hiring needs of the city, Stimpson said it’s sometimes easier to avoid the Mobile County Personnel Board, especially when it comes to timing. If the city wants to hire for a position that is not currently outlined as one through the merit system, Stimpson said it could take six months for the board to develop it. The timing crunch is especially significant when you’re talking about executive positions.

“At the executive level it’s different than other positions through the merit system job classification,” Stimpson said. “To compete, you have to react quickly.”

Current Executive Director of Public Safety Lawrence Battiste makes an annual salary of $141,834. Like Barber, Battiste is a former police chief. Paul Prine, the city’s current police chief, brings home $132,458. Fire Chief Jeremy Lami also makes $132,458.

District 4 Councilman Ben Reynolds said the amount spent on appointments outside the Mobile County Personnel Board is a lot at first blush.

“That is a lot,” he said. “That’s a pretty good chunk of change.”

However, with many of the personnel on the list being “upper level” employees, Reynolds said he thinks the city wouldn’t be able to recruit the talent needed if confined to the rules of the Personnel Board.

“I don’t know all the ends and outs of the Personnel Board, but I don’t think the city would be able to get the quality of employees with the salary limits and other requirements of the Personnel Board,” he said.

Stimpson’s office, in 2021, created a new position within the police administration called the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR). The director of that office is Robert Lasky, whose annual salary matches that of Prine and Lami at $132,458. In a previous statement, Stimpson’s office defined Lasky’s department as one “tasked with maintaining the highest levels of credibility, integrity and reputation for the city of Mobile, its agencies, departments and employees. OPR’s primary mission is to ensure all city employees perform their duties in accordance with high professional standards and to provide an effective means of redress for citizens’ concerns and complaints with respect to city operations. OPR is a separate and distinct entity within the city of Mobile tasked with investigating administrative complaints against city employees filed by citizens or other employees. OPR does not conduct criminal investigations.”

The most recent example of OPR’s work is the investigation it had started against Public Services Director John Peavy. Peavy resigned his position before the investigation was completed.

A total of 26 of the 56 employees on the list make more than $100,000 annually. In addition to Barber, Battiste, Lami, Prine and Lasky, the big earners include Executive Director of Public Works James DeLapp at $161,534, Assistant City Attorney Florence Kessler at $138,073, Senior Director of Neighborhood Development James Roberts at $132,296, Deputy Executive Director of Public Works Shonda Smith at $131,328, Build Mobile Executive Director Shayla Beaco at $126,938, Executive Director of External Affairs Anitra Henderson at $123,842 and Executive Director of Finance Bob Holt at $126,075.

District 5 Councilman Joel Daves said he doesn’t have a problem with Stimpson’s appointments.

“I’m perfectly comfortable with his use of appointments,” Daves said. “What you want is capable people running the various departments of the city of Mobile. I think the mayor has done a really solid job of hiring capable people.”

Council President C.J. Small said given the hiring crunch impacting companies and municipalities nationwide, the city would expect to have to pay “top dollar” for employees.

“Right now, it’s like a bidding system,” Small said. “You have to pay for talent.”

The reaction from councilors now is a far cry from a few years ago, when members of the former council countersued Stimpson over his use of non-merit employees, or those hired outside the Personnel Board. Councilors, at the time, argued that the Zoghby Act — the state law setting up the city’s current form of government — capped salaries for non-merit employees at $100,000. Stimpson’s office argued that an attorney general’s opinion allowed salaries to be higher as long as councilors approved the budget. The issue was resolved without action due to a settlement agreement in the lawsuit over hiring brought by Stimspon against councilors.

Despite opinions on appointments, councilors agreed the city should do more to deal with attrition within the police department.

“We need to come up with the money to make it more attractive to be a police officer here,” Reynolds said. “Right now we’re not paying police and fire enough.”

Specifically, Reynolds mentioned open positions within the police department, which are a result of natural attrition and also recruitment away to other departments.

District 2 Councilman William Carroll said the city is below the threshold for officers per resident, which means more officers could be hired.

“We lose so many to attrition for better salaries and less of a workload,” he said.

Carroll believes the city is doing itself a disservice by partially subsidizing the county by patrolling the entire circumference of the city’s police jurisdiction, which legally could be reduced.

“We’re paying for an area that’s beyond our limits,” he said.

In addition to police officers and firefighters, Carroll argued for the city to pay Public Works employees more.

“Imagine if the garbage man doesn’t come and pick up your garbage,” he said. “We could live a little bit with a shortage of police officers, but just imagine if Public Works employees didn’t come pick up garbage or trash ​​— it would pile up on the side of the street.”

Daves said the city has previously paid for studies to compare it to cities of similar size. He’d be in favor of commissioning that study again to see where the pay gaps exist.