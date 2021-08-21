Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson released his proposed general fund, capital improvement and Convention Center budgets Friday, proposals totaling more than $336 million.

The majority of the spending is the general fund budget, which totals just over $284 million and represents a slight decrease from the proposed fiscal year 2021 budget.

While revenues far exceeded expenses in 2020 and 2021, resulting in a surplus of $23.6 Million, in a letter to members of the Mobile City Council, Stimpson wrote he expects the economy to slow a bit locally, due partially to the end of federal stimulus programs.

“For the FY 2021/22 the outlook remains positive, but we expect some slowing in the revenue performance,” He wrote. “Although still expected to be good, we are forecasting the General Fund revenue to be approximately $20 million less than we saw in 2020/21. This is based on a slowing economy and the absence of stimulus checks and Federal Government spending levels less than what we experienced in 2021.”

Expenditures in the proposed budget are in line with last year’s budget, Stimpson wrote, but a new camera system would bolster the Mobile Police Department budget a bit. In total, the MPD budget increased by about $5 million, from $58.6 million in FY 2021 to $63.6 million in FY 2022.

Performance contracts in the General Fund also increased by nearly $2 million over FY 2021; however, Stimpson explained in the letter that the administration simply moved some contracts from the Capital Fund to the General Fund. Those include city contributions to: the Senior Bowl, the Lending Tree Bowl, the Gulf Coast Challenge, Coastal Alabama Partnership and the USA Cancer Center, he wrote.

The $57.8 million capital budget includes $22.7 million in debt service payments and $34.5 million for capital projects.

The majority of that money comes from the one-cent sales tax funding the city’s Capital Improvement Program, which allows for $21 million to be split among seven council districts at $3 million each.

In the letter, Stimpson wrote the CIP would focus again on parks, drainage and street repair. The budget will also pay for economic development incentives for SSAB Enterprises, the South Alabama Business Park and the Alabama Aviation Education Center. The incentives total more than $2.8 million, according to the budget document.

The city’s 2022 Convention Center budget totals $600,000.