Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson has a sizable fundraising lead in his bid for reelection, but his challengers — Municipal Judge Karlos Finley and Councilman Fred Richardson — aren’t concerned about it, with two months remaining before the August 24 election.

Stimpson has more than $1 million in cash on hand, according to campaign documents released in early June by the Mobile County Probate Court.

Stimpson, who had more than $900,000 available as a beginning balance in May, pulled in $204,287.33 in itemized donations during the month, according to the paperwork.

“Mayor Stimpson is humbled and grateful for the outpouring of support from Mobilians from all walks of life,” Stimpson Campaign Manager Stephen Worley said. “Our campaign is reflective of the excitement, optimism and progress that Sandy Stimpson has created in our city, and we deeply appreciate the support from the more than 3,500 Mobilians who have donated, volunteered or put signs on their property and stickers on their cars.”

The May records indicate Stimpson was not only able to pick up big donations from individuals and businesses, but also got small contributions. One of the largest donations for the month came from the law office of Smith, Dukes & Buckalew LLP, which gave $5,000 to the campaign. Alabama Builders Political Action Committee and Mercedes-Benz of Mobile both gave him $5,000.

Rogers & Willard Inc. donated $2,500 to the campaign and Gaillard Builders of Chickasaw gave Stimpson $2,000. Stimpson also received $2,000 in May from RPF Emergency Services out of Hoover and Benchmark Homes Group out of Daphne.

Stimpson’s largest donation in May came from Mobile’s William Barnes, who contributed $10,000 to the campaign. Other individual donors include Dorothy Outlaw, who gave 5,000; Bart McCorquodale, who gave $5,000; Leroy Benton, who gave $3,000; and Winthrop Hallett III, who contributed $2,000 to the campaign. Stimpson also received $3,000 from Mobile resident Homer Collins as well as $2,000 from Mobile’s Richard Brinson.

Stimpson received some hefty out-of-town donations from individuals including John and Mary Turner of Birmingham, who gave $5,000; Claude Nielson of Birmingham, who gave $2,000; and Caleb Crosby of Mountain Brook, who gave $2,000 as well.

Stimpson’s 29-page May report also includes many individual donations that range from $25 to $250.

On the expenses side of the ledger, Stimpson’s campaign spent about $139,000 in May. The bulk of which was an advertising expense paid to Davis South Barnette & Patrick in the amount of $106,616.17.

Finley’s May report just edged out Richardson’s in terms of campaign cash on hand. Finley reported just over $15,000 for the ending balance in May.

The largest donation for Finley by far came from Dr. Coleridge Franklin, who contributed $2,500 to the effort in May. Finley also reported five donations between $1,000 and $1,500, while the rest were in smaller amounts.

Finley admitted in a phone interview he can’t outraise Stimpson, but also added he doesn’t need to in order to become the next mayor of Mobile.

“I’ll never make up ground with the incumbent,” Finley said. “The incumbent is a millionaire and many of his contributors are millionaires.”

In contrast, Finley said his campaign would be “for the people.”

“We want there to be a seat at the table for everyone,” he said. “We’re focusing on individual donations.”

Finley also pointed to more than 350 volunteers throughout the city and a busy campaign schedule as reasons to feel very optimistic about the upcoming election.

For far too long, Finley said, donations have allowed certain people to have access to information. His focus would remain on giving everyone the access big donors have.

Finley’s campaign spent $432 in May on advertising.

Richardson had more than $14,000 cash on hand at the end of May, according to the campaign reports. Almost $8,000 came to the campaign in the form of contributions. Richardson received no donations over $2,000. However, he did get two individual donations of $1,000. The rest of the report consists of small donations. Richardson spent a total of $4,105 in May.

Richardson said he expects his support and donations to pick up as the election gets closer.

“I got a lot of promises out there,” he said.

Like Finley, Richardson said he’s not discouraged by the lead Stimpson has in fundraising because, “it’s not going to come down to that.”

“It’s going to come down to votes,” he said. “We are doing what we think we need to do. We’re connecting with voters and getting them to pledge to vote for Fred Richardson.”