Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said the city lost out on as much as $90 million in American Rescue Plan funding by not reaching the “magic number” of 200,000.

While speaking at the annual state of the city and county address Wednesday morning,

Stimpson compared the federal funds received in Mobile from the latest coronavirus aid package to that of Birmingham, which he said received $90 million more than the state’s southernmost major city.

“It’s based on population,” he said. “Forget $90 million, what would $50 million mean if we wanted to spend it on affordable housing? The magic number is 200,000 and we need to be over that, really.”

Annexation has been a major talking point for Stimpson since 2019, when his proposal at the time to add about 13,000 residents from the city’s police jurisdiction would’ve put the city’s population over 200,000. Members of the Mobile City Council rejected that plan along racial lines at the time, thus denying residents in the unincorporated area the chance to vote via referendum on whether to join the city.

In his remarks on Tuesday, Stimspon said the city has “subsidized” growth in the police jurisdiction for years. Stimpson has previously said he expects to bring the council a new annexation plan.

“I hope the council gives folks in the police jurisdiction the opportunity to join the city of Mobile when it comes up,” Stimpson said.

During the annexation debate in 2019, councilors wanted Stimpson’s administration to focus more on affordable housing. Since then, Stimpson said, his office has put together a plan to rehab or build 1,000 “available” units, including a project involving the former Mae Eanes school property, which he said would be the first such city-owned development east of Interstate 65 in more than three decades.

Roughly $29 million in ARP money will go to housing, Stimpson said.

“We can’t abandon these neighborhoods,” he said. “We have to energize them.”

At the same event, County Commissioner Connie Hudson updated the audience on the county’s soccer complex, which she said has been “successful.” Phase 1 of the project, which includes three lighted fields and a parking lot has attracted as many as 1,500 guests to the site off of Halls Mill Road on some weekends.

Hudson said plans are underway for phase 2 of the project, which includes a championship field with bleachers for more than 1,400 fans, two additional practice fields, restroom facilities and a parking lot.

The county is planning phase 3, which includes 64 more acres and includes an indoor aquatic center and a possible water park. The commission, as early as its next meeting, Hudson said could vote on a feasibility study for a county-owned water park on the site.