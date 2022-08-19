Merit raises for city employees highlight Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s proposed $304 million general fund budget.

The 2.5 percent merit raises, initially announced in April, will go into effect in October, if councilors approve the proposal. In addition to the operating budget, Stimpson’s office also released a $63.8-million proposed capital improvement budget on Friday afternoon.

Despite the raises, a letter from Stimpson to councilors paints a less than rosy picture about what the city can expect financially, as it battles inflation and rising interest rates.

“FY 2023 will certainly have challenges as we move into the new fiscal year,” Stimpson wrote. “We are fortunate to have had several strong years in the recent past that have enabled us to reward our employees for their exceptional work, while making ongoing improvements to our City’s infrastructure. Going forward, our challenge will be to maintain our efforts to keep our financial position strong while supporting our City’s many needs. This year will be more challenging than in the recent past due to the changing economic conditions.”

Despite the possible looming economic issues, the city has been fortunate so far this year, Stimpson wrote in his letter. Sales tax revenues for 2022 have been $10 million over budget, while hotel room taxes and business license fees have increased by $3.1 million and $5.5 million respectively.

“Total revenue for the year through June is ahead of plan by $18.7 million for a total of $247.3 million vs. a plan of $228.6 million,” Stimpson wrote. “At the same time the City reduced its spending within the General Fund. Due primarily to the difficulty in attracting and hiring new employees, our year‐to‐ date General Fund expenses have been $242.6 million vs. a budget of $262 million.”

Revenues in the new fiscal year are expected to increase to $304 million from $284 million in the general fund, according to the budget document.

As for performance contracts, the city’s deal with the History Museum of Mobile board will increase from about $1.1 million to $1.5 million. Mobile Sports Authority will also see a $50,000 boost in the proposal.

The Senior Bowl will receive the same $500,000 from the city in the proposed budget that it did in the previous budget, while the Gulf Coast Challenge will see a bump from $250,000 to $350,000. The LendingTree Bowl will see its city funding decrease from $600,000 to $500,000.

Most of the other performance contracts remained flat, while the total amount paid out through performance contracts increased from $6.1 million to $71. million.