A final version of Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s redistricting plan — featuring four Black-majority districts — has officially been submitted to the City Council.

The proposal gives the city a Black voting-age majority population in four of seven council districts and a non-White majority in five of seven. The districts reflect the 2020 U.S. Census, which showed the city’s Black population as 53 percent of the total population and the White population as 41 percent.

“Setting electoral districts cuts at the heart of democracy, which is why we began this process with the commitment to provide unprecedented transparency and achieve fair representation,” Stimpson said in a statement. “To accomplish this goal, we gave Mobilians many opportunities to participate in the redistricting process. We listened and the map submitted today is the product of input and suggestions from the community as well as all seven councilmembers. In this process, we have proven that in the city of Mobile, we are still able to listen to each other, respect each other, and compromise to do what is right for the entire community.”

Stimpson’s final plan gives districts 1, 2, 3 and 7 a majority of Black voters and districts 4 and 6 have a majority of White voters. In District 5, White voters make up 48 percent of the electorate, while Black voters make up 41 percent.

District 7, which has been under a microscope during the redistricting debate, will contain a Black voting-age population of 51 percent, when rounded up and a White voting-age population of 45 percent.

In addition to the demographic makeup being important, each district must also be as close to a population of 26,720 as possible. In a letter to Council President C.J. Small, a co-sponsor of the ordinance, and City Clerk Lisa Carroll-Lambert, Stimpson said the districts in the plan vary from the smallest (25,400 for District 3) and the largest (28,024 for District 6), but all fall within “generally accepted and permissible levels.”

The council now has six months to vote on the plan before Stimpson’s version officially becomes law. The plan will appear on Tuesday’s council agenda as an ordinance up for a first read. It will likely be held over per council rules, which means the first opportunity to vote on it will be Tuesday, Feb. 22.