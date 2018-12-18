Mayor Sandy Stimpson announced Tuesday that seven employees of the City of Mobile’s Trash Department were offered the opportunity to return to work on January 2, 2019, following a 70-day suspension without pay that began Oct. 24.

The seven employees will not receive back pay and may be reassigned to new positions within Public Works. The employees may be subject to termination as a result of any new disciplinary action.

Stimpson said he made the decision to offer re-employment following a recommendation from the City’s Executive Director of Public Works John Peavy.

“I am confident that these employees have learned a valuable lesson and so I am willing to extend them a second chance to return to work,” Stimpson said. “In their absence, our trash crews have fully caught up with the backlog in service, and I expect to stay on schedule. The men and women in Public Works who filled in during the absence of the suspended employees did a splendid job. I thank them for their hard work and dedicated service to our citizens.”

The seven employees were among a group of 26 who received disciplinary action after leaving their posts without permission while the City was under an emergency declaration due to Hurricane Michael. Sixteen of the employees were reinstated following an internal review.

The remaining 10 were determined to be absent without leave and terminated, with appeal hearings scheduled to begin Tuesday before the Mobile County Personnel Board. The City’s offer for re-employment preceded the hearings.

Three of the employees were not offered the opportunity to return to work and participated in appeal hearings Tuesday. The outcome of those hearings is pending before the Personnel Board.