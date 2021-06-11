Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s signing of a ceremonial lease on Thursday morning for a new first precinct building for the Mobile Police Department has caused a stir among members of the City Council.

In a letter to Council President Levon Manzie, Councilwoman Bess Rich suggested council members should send “a clear message” to Stimpson for signing the lease agreement without first gaining council approval.

“The action (Thursday morning) is totally inappropriate and once again places the Council as irrelevant and bypasses the Council’s legislative authority,” Rich wrote. “I will not be silent and allow this to happen, for I care greatly about the role of the Mobile City Council as mandated and required by state law on behalf of the citizens we each represent. I would greatly appreciate all council members joining me in sending a clear message to the administration that this agreement/lease signed has no legal authority and the Mayor should apologize to Council for overstepping his authority.”

The agreement, which was placed on the council agenda for Tuesday’s regular meeting, would move the first precinct from its current location on Virginia Street to a location inside a strip mall on Dauphin Island Parkway. The move, administration officials said during a press conference yesterday, would improve response times and could help lead to a better relationship between officers and the community.

In a statement released Friday afternoon, Stimpson’s office defended the move, emphasizing the press event Thursday was ceremonial in nature and not the final lease.

“I am as perplexed as I am dismayed by the correspondence from Councilwoman Bess Rich regarding the great news about a proposed police precinct on Dauphin Island Parkway,” Stimpson said in the statement. “I was joined yesterday by Councilman C.J. Small and members of the police department to announce that we have negotiated a long-term lease agreement with the property owners for a long-awaited Parkway precinct. During our press conference, we had a ceremonial signing of the lease agreement.”

In the statement, Stimpson compared the ceremonial lease signing to a presentation of a giant check, “which everyone knows is not legal tender.”

“As part of the legislative body, it is Mrs. Rich’s right to vote in favor or against any agenda item my administration places before her,” Stimpson said in the statement. “However, she does not have the right to dictate when I inform the public of what I am asking the legislative body to consider.”

Councilman Fred Richardson, who is challenging Stimpson for mayor in the 2021 municipal election, initially leaked Rich’s letter to the public by posting it to Facebook Friday. Rich did not immediately return a call seeking comment, but Richardson accused Stimpson of seeking sole credit for the move.

“It seems to me that Mayor Stimpson didn’t want anybody else to get credit,” Richardson said. “The law gives Stimpson authority over the finances, but he can’t spend it before council authorizes it.”

Even if the lease was ceremonial in nature, Richardson said Stimpson’s nightly newsletter from Thursday was misleading. The newsletter mentioned that Stimpson “signed paperwork to secure” the building and did not mention that the signing was ceremonial.

“He put out that he signed a lease,” Richardson said. “How were Bess and I or the public supposed to know it was a fake lease?”

As for the location of the new precinct, Richardson said he doesn’t have enough information to know if he supports it or not. He said he has separate, unaddressed questions about what impact moving the precinct from District 2 to District 3 would have. Richardson said he has asked Manzie to assign the issue to a council committee.