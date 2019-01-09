Mayor Sandy Stimpson is challenging the legal framework of a new ordinance allowing the Mobile City Council greater control and oversight of contracts.

Stimpson has added information about the measure, which councilors have dubbed a “transparency ordinance,” to an ongoing lawsuit filed to clarify which branch of municipal government can unilaterally enter into contracts after the council voted unanimously to override his veto of it last Thursday.

In a statement released Jan. 7, Stimpson again called the ordinance and the council’s attempt to rehire the communications coordinator he fired a “power grab.”

“These actions are being fashioned by the council as efforts to improve transparency, when the naked truth is that they are a power grab,” Stimpson said. “Taking control away from the administration and giving it to the council will not make government more effective, efficient or transparent. It will only cause it to be more confusing, more political and more frustrating for the people we are here to serve.”

Attorneys for Stimpson argue in the amended complaint the Zoghby Act specifically gives the power to examine contracts and purchase orders to the city’s finance director through the mayor. State law, they claim, also gives the mayor the authority to “see that all contracts with the town or city are faithfully kept or performed.”

As written, the ordinance prevents the mayor from exercising any contract “that has not first been approved by the City Council,” the only exceptions being deeds and bonds required in judicial proceedings.

The ordinance also requires the council to approve all bids, which city engineer Nick Amberger said is a departure from previous actions. Amberger complained that the engineering department will now be forced to submit each bid tab — which helps it determine which bid is lowest, as well as other factors — to the council for approval.

“It’s asking us to bring the bid tab forward, in addition to the contract,” Amberger explained. “Every contract will [take at least two weeks longer to approve].”

Chief Procurement Officer Don Rose claimed the ordinance will also negatively impact the city’s supplier diversity program, which is meant to provide disadvantaged business enterprises, or DBEs, access to city work. Rose said the city will not have adequate staffing to help some of the DBEs gain access to work as much as it used to.

Rose said the ordinance would also impact routine purchase orders to buy gasoline for city tanks. He was told the ordinance sets a $7,500 threshold for approval. Rose already sends the council weekly emails with information related to the purchase orders made that week.

The ordinance would also require the council to sign off on any legal settlement greater than $5,000. In particular, the council is trying to prevent Stimpson from entering into large settlements without their knowledge, citing a nearly $400,000 payment to Waste Management Stimpson’s office expended as part of a $6 million judgment against the city’s Solid Waste Authority. The council has not officially approved that payment.

The ordinance also forces Stimpson to execute budgeted performance contracts, which recently has been the subject of council ire. Allegedly, Stimpson’s office has not awarded most of the council-approved 2019 performance contract for Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

Further, the ordinance would require Stimpson to provide council with a list of his political appointees, or those employees hired outside the merit system.

During the first two years of his administration, Stimpson told reporters it would take four weeks from the time a bid was received to the time a contract was executed. Once council began the first-read delay, the timeline increased to five weeks. The delay expected from the execution of the new ordinance could be seven weeks, Stimpson warned.

Councilors assured before voting to override the veto that if the ordinance is proven to slow city work, they would vote to amend it.

In a statement released before the council meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 8, every councilor except Councilman Joel Daves said Stimpson’s attempts to litigate and discuss differences through the media were “unfortunate.”

“The administration’s misinterpretation is especially disappointing given the council has repeatedly offered to address any specific concerns and to meet with them to ensure clarity on the ordinance,” the statement read. “With that said, we have been advised that during the mediation process we are bound by confidentiality on the issues before the court. Therefore, the council does not intend to make any comment with respect to those items.”

City spokeswoman Laura Byrne said mediation between the two sides will continue as scheduled in spite of the amended complaint.

Attorneys for Stimpson also discussed a possible draft counterclaim from councilors seeking legal remedies for myriad issues stemming from Stimpson’s hiring of employees outside the merit system.

Currently, Stimpson has filled more than 90 non-merit positions at more than $4 million total. In a draft counterclaim, council attorneys argue the hirings violate the Zoghby Act, which allows the council to appropriate $100,000 per year for such positions.

The proposed counterclaim discussed seeking an injunction to stop the payment of salaries for those employees.

The draft counterclaim also suggested a case could be made against City Attorney Ricardo Woods and Finance Director Wesch for making illegal payments to these staff members. It also argues Woods could not simultaneously serve as city attorney and Stimpson’s personal attorney in the matter. As a result, Stimpson has hired three attorneys from Cunningham Bounds, two of whom will work for no pay. The third will be paid as much as the highest-paid attorney for the defense.

Councilors reiterated Tuesday they had not voted on moving forward with the counterclaim. Councilwoman Gina Gregory said she was not even aware of it.

“This is a mediation … it is confidential. We don’t talk about it,” Gregory said. “Nothing goes into an official filing without the approval of the council.”