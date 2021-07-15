The city of Mobile is going to focus on enhanced education and enforcement when it comes to ridding the area of litter.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson said he plans to ask the Mobile City Council to approve six new positions within the city’s litter pickup team as part of the city’s 2022 fiscal year budget, more than doubling the five-member team. Stimpson also wants to add three new municipal enforcement officers to help crackdown on litter bugs.

“The negative impacts of litter on the community cannot be overstated,” Stimpson said in a press conference announcing the Litter-Free Mobile campaign.

The additions to Stimpson’s upcoming budget proposal will add to the roughly $1 million per year the city currently spends to get litter under control. Although Stimpson came into office focusing on the reduction of litter, he admitted those efforts to this point have been unsuccessful.

In 2019, the city and a third-party contractor picked up about 37,000 pounds of litter. Last year, those numbers jumped to 67,000 pounds, although Stimpson said a portion of the increase was due to better record keeping in 2020.

“If you ride around the streets and you see litter, then we haven’t achieved the outcome everyone really wants,” he said. “You’ve heard the numbers on how much we’ve picked up. The problem is we can’t pick it all up and that’s why we’ve got to focus on changing the culture of people, whether it’s throwing it in the back of their pickup truck, (or) dropping stuff out their window. I mean a person is making a decision to litter and what we want to do is change that culture so they make the decision not to litter.”

In addition to focusing on enforcement and pickup efforts, the city wants to educate the public as well, Chief Resilience Officer Casi Callaway said, adding the education efforts will focus on students, business owners and city employees.

“We need to be organized and start with education,” Callaway said. “Everyone needs to know and understand the impacts litter has on the community.”

The $1 million spent per year on pickup and equipment doesn’t include the impact litter has on the city’s tourism and housing values, she said.