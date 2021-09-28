Jeanette Manzie, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s pick to take over the late Councilman Levon Manzie’s seat on the City Council, has withdrawn from consideration. No reason was given for the withdrawal, but a previous felony conviction may have played a role in the decision.

Court records from 1992 indicated that Jeanette Manzie was convicted on second-degree theft charges in Mobile County Circuit Court. She was sentenced to a year in prison, but the sentence was suspended and she didn’t serve any time.

Manzie, the councilman’s mother, withdrew her name from consideration, according to a statement from Stimpson’s office.

“Last night Jeanette Manzie informed my office that she was withdrawing her request to serve as the interim appointment to the District 2 seat on the Mobile City Council,” Stimpson said in the statement. “We have been communicating with other council members, and at her request, we are withdrawing Mrs. Manzie’s appointment.”

Theft is a crime of moral turpitude in Alabama and would’ve made her ineligible to run for or hold office.