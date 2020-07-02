Mobile’s newly approved face-covering mandate does not implicitly apply to religious services, Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s office confirmed today in a list of “frequently asked questions.”

The release says organizers of religious gatherings are “strongly” encouraged to “read and implement” the Alabama Department of Public Health’s guidelines for places of worship, which suggests parishioners wear masks but does not require them to do so.

The new ordinance, which officially goes into effect at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 3, does not apply to customers at gyms, or to athletes participating in sporting events. However, it does apply to spectators, as well as athletes and officials who are not participating in an event.

Face coverings will be required at parks and on sidewalks where propper social distancing — around 6 feet of separation — can not be implemented. The coverings, which can be made of simple fabric or cloth and do not need to be medical grade, are also required in retail stores and their parking lots.

Face coverings are required for employees of barbershops, gyms, entertainment venues, bars and restaurants. Patrons of those establishments do not have to wear them. Masks will also be required for employees at childcare facilities “to the greatest extent practicable.”

Face coverings are required for summer camp employees, but not campers. Employees at doctors’ and dentists’ offices must also wear masks.

Face coverings are not required while at home or in a personal vehicle. However, the coverings are required for public transportation, including taxi services, Uber and Lyft. Children under the age of 10 are also exempt from the masking requirement.