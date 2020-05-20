Band: Sunday Jazz Brunch on the Perdido Queen

Date: Sunday, May 24 (call for departure time)

Venue: Perdido Queen, 1 S. Water St., perdidoqueen.com

Tickets: $29 by calling 251-948-6611

If there is one thing that the denizens of the Azalea City love just as much as music, then it would have to be brunch. Over the years, brunch has become a culinary staple across the city. The Perdido Queen Riverboat will be taking the area’s love of music and brunch to the next level with its “Live Jazz & Wine on the River Cruise.” This two-hour aquatic excursion will include a glass of wine (cash bar also available), a selection of snacks and an abundance of local scenery. As passengers cruise across local waterways, the Perdido Queen will enhance the experience with the sounds of a very familiar group.

The Dauphin Street Stompers have been chosen to entertain the brunch crowd on the Perdido Queen. Two locals known only as “Reverend Steve” (trumpet) and “Doctor K” serve as the foundation of this group. This duo is known to welcome a variety of local guest artists into its mix.

The Dauphin Street Stompers specialize in the raucous sounds of Dixieland. This group is a familiar sight on the streets of downtown Mobile, where they tend to draw a crowd with each impromptu performance. With the band’s lack of need for sound production, the Dauphin Street Stompers had no problem entertaining crowds during the COVID-19 crisis. This collective of local jazz talent is sure to keep spirits high and smiles on faces through the cruise.