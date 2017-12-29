Twelve young ladies made their debut at the annual ball of the Strikers Club Inc. on Dec. 22 at The Locale. Leonard Stewart Jr. was honored as the Striker of the Year. The debutantes who made their debut were:
Debutante India Alexander
Daughter of Tommie & Shalonda Perine and James Johnson
Auburn University at Montgomery
Debutante Abrey Battle
Daughter of Dr. Eric and Ashly Battle
Auburn University at Montgomery
Debutante Mariah Davenport
Daughter of Trithenia & Roderick Ferrell, Sr.
University of Alabama at
Birmingham
Debutante Emani Dotch
Daughter of Jamile & Jabari Dotch
Alabama A & M University
Debutante Shelby Rose Hall
Daughter of Hon. Shelbonnie & Dr. Tim Hall Sr.
Florida A & M University
Debutante Diamonique Jamison
Daughter of Tennille Thomas & Dominick Jamison
Bishop State Community College
Debutante Amari Johnson
Daughter of Darrylyne Colston-Johnson
Auburn University at Montgomery
Debutante Niya Kimbell
Daughter of Wendy Johnson & the late Anthony Johnson
Auburn University at Montgomery
Debutante Aniya Moffett
Daughter of Lakeshia Moffett & Karsten Sneed
Alabama A & M University
Debutante Kianee Sampson
Daughter of Marlon & Tiffani Sampson
Alabama State University
Debutante Kiara Summers
Daughter of Wanda Summers-Vear & Timothy Vear
University of South Alabama
Debutante Morghann Williams
Daughter of Anjelisa F. Thomas and Larry (Julia) Williams Jr.
Bishop State Community College