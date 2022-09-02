They started quickly, then hit a bit of a lull, but with a strong second-half surge the No. 6-ranked Theodore Bobcats put away Class 6, Region 1 foe Murphy for a 41-13 victory at Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex Thursday night.

The victory improved the Bobcats’ record to 3-0 on the season, while Murphy fell to 0-2. Both teams moved from Class 7A to Class 6A this season.

Theodore capped a short, 46-yard opening drive with a 5-yard scoring run by Demon James to take a 7-0 lead, then later in the quarter went in front 14-0 when Jordan Casher blocked a Murphy punt attempt and Travis Bendolph scooped it up and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown.

Just as it appeared Theodore was ready to run away with the game Murphy fought back. The Panthers scored a touchdown on a 6-yard pass from T.K. Barnett to Jaylon Edney, trimming the Bobcats’ lead to 14-7. The touchdown was set up by a bad snap on a punt attempt by Theodore.

With 5:30 left in the first half, Theodore was back at it with Brayden Jenkins, who rushed for more than 200 yards on the night, finding the end zone from four yards out. The point-after try was no good, leaving the Bobcats in front 20-7.

Before the half ended — in fact, on the half’s final play — Murphy’s T.K. Barnett threw a 46-yard scoring pass in the end zone to Kenny Riggins. The Panthers’ extra-point try failed, leaving the halftime score at 20-13.

But the second half belonged to Theodore. Jenkins started things off with a 45-yard scoring run midway through the third quarter and an interception by Braylon Robinson on Murphy’s ensuing drive deep in Bobcats’ territory ended a Panthers scoring threat. Later in the period quarterback Cameron Rigby threw a 5-yard scoring pass to a Kamrean Johnson, who jumped over a defender for the catch. Suddenly it was 34-13. Rigby and Johnson hooked up again early in the fourth period on a similar throw and catch that covered 18 yards for the game’s final score.

“In the second half we came out and established our identity and ran the football,’’ Theodore head coach Eric Collier said after the game. “But to be honest, I was disappointed in the way we played. We played clean ball last year and in the last two games we’ve played. Tonight we didn’t play clean — we turned the ball over and we just couldn’t execute offensively early and defensively we gave up some big balls. We’ve got to go and fix some things in the secondary.

“I thought we’d come out and play a lot better than we did. The thing we talked to the kids about at halftime was, let’s go out and do the things we work on every day. Don’t worry about what they’re doing or anything else, let’s just get clean at what we do. And I know y’all hear me say that all the time, but it’s true.”

Collier was pleased with the play of Jenkins.

“Bray can play,” Collier said. “He’s a little different back than we’ve had in the past. He’s got the ability to get out and make cuts and make people miss. He does a really good job for us.”

Theodore entertains Baldwin County next Thursday night in another Class 6A, Region 1 matchup, while Murphy is scheduled to play at St. Paul’s. That game is also a 6A, Region 1 matchup.

In another Thursday night game involving teams in the Lagniappe coverage area, St. Luke’s defeated Chickasaw 20-14 in a Class 2A, Region 1 game. St. Luke’s improved its record to 2-1, while Chickasaw fell to 1-2.