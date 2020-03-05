School officials have confirmed eight Murphy High School students were taken to Strickland Youth Center Thursday following a fight that left two school administrators with minor injuries.



In a statement to local media, a spokesperson for the Mobile Police Department confirmed the students had each been arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

As all eight were minors, they were transported to the Strickland Youth Center after the incident occurred around 10 a.m., March 5.



Rena Philips, a spokeswoman for the Mobile County Public School System, said the two administrators received “very minor inquiries” while attempting to break up the fight, and contrary to some claims circulating on social media, neither was targeted or punched during the scuffle.



In addition to the charges in juvenile court, Philips said the students would be disciplined according to the MCPSS code of conduct. So far, neither MPD nor MCPSS has given any indication of what may have started the fight.