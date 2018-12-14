Police and school officials are investigating a fight B.C. Rain High School in which two students were injured by a screwdriver, requiring one of them to be sent to the hospital.



According to a spokesperson for the Mobile County Public School System, a fight involving five to six students occurred at B.C. Rain around 1 p.m. — leaving two students with “minor injuries” sustained from a screwdriver produced during the scuffle.



Other news outlets have reported students were “stabbed,” but school officials have yet to disclose the nature or extent of their injuries.



Tt’s believed at least one of the students brought a screwdriver from home, though school officials are still in the early stages of investigating the incident. The Mobile Police Department responded to the scene, but no students have been taken into custody so far.



One of the injured students was transported toa local hospital by a parent. All of the others involved were still being interviewed by school personnel and police as recently as 1:30 p.m.