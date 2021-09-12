SUBMITTED — On Saturday Sept. 11, 2021, the Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit (BCMCU) was requested by the Foley Police Department to conduct an officer involved shooting investigation. At approximately 3 a.m. a male, later identified as 32-year-old John Waldhauer of Georgia, was observed by a civilian employee loitering around the back of the Foley Police Department. The civilian employee offered Waldhauer assistance, but Waldhauer left the police department.

Officers were dispatched to the area of the police department to investigate. After arriving on scene, officers located and contacted Waldhauer on the walking trail to the West of the police department. The officers determined that Waldhauer was armed with a knife and officers gave Waldhauer verbal commands to stop and drop the knife. He did not comply. Waldhauer was eventually tased, but it was ineffective.

Waldhauer ran from the officers and they caught up with him after a short foot pursuit. As they tried to take Waldhauer into custody, he swung the knife at an officer and one of the officers responded by shooting Waldhauer.

Waldhauer was transported to a hospital in Pensacola, Florida. He was alert and his injuries are not believed to be life threatening. Members of the BCMCU will continue an independent inquiry into this incident. The investigation is still in its initial stages and crime scene investigators will be working in the area of Highway 59 and East Section Avenue in Foley, Alabama. Part of the scene is on the walking trail. We ask that everyone avoid the area of the shooting until we clear the scene.

More information will be released at a later time.