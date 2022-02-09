Now that the transition from Ladd-Peebles Stadium to the University of South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium is complete, here are some observations and superlatives from the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl.

The game featured more than 100 solid NFL prospects but the atmosphere was definitely that of a college game. That’s a major plus. The crowd was entertained by mascots from Auburn, Alabama, Texas, Minnesota, South Alabama, North Carolina and the “University of Reese’s.” (I’m not sure if the peanut cup head is an actual graduate, but he was out there looking delicious.) Did you know the Texas cartoon mascot is named Hook ’Em? Well, he is. And he was cheering like Vince Young had just won the Rose Bowl.

The partnership between South Alabama and the Senior Bowl has worked out how most of us hoped and thought it would. For the many fans who were at the on-campus stadium for the first time, I can’t imagine them not being motivated to return. I’ve been to games at 13 of 14 SEC schools (the exception is Missouri) and other sites around the country. I’ve never been to a stadium that was more conducive to an enjoyable game-day experience than Hancock Whitney Stadium. The transformation last week made it feel like it was built for the Senior Bowl instead of just a game being played in a borrowed stadium. The field itself looked terrific in person and on TV. That’s a win for the Senior Bowl, Mobile and South Alabama. Surely, fans who were there for the first time will be inspired to return for a Jaguars game.

Advertisements Orange Beach Performing Arts

The marching band from Florida A&M (that’s pronounced Fam-U, not Fa-Mu) and cheerleaders from the New York Jets and Detroit Lions were enthusiastic and entertaining.

The Azalea Trail Maids, after a week of being discussed, couldn’t be missed during the player introductions. I did miss the individual player introductions that have traditionally culminated with the players from Auburn and Alabama trotting onto the field last to great applause. It would have been particularly cool this year to see five players from five different high schools in the 251 introduced. Those five (Auburn’s Roger McCreary from Williamson, South Alabama’s Jalen Tolbert from McGill-Toolen, LSU’s Neil Farrell Jr. from Murphy, Tennessee’s Velus Jones Jr. from Saraland and Boston College’s Trae Barry from Spanish Fort) were joined by Crimson Tide stars Brian Robinson Jr. and Phil Mathis.

The game coaches certainly understood the local talent they were working with and the importance of getting them involved. Jones got the ball on the opening play of the game when the ball was handed to him on a kickoff return reverse. It didn’t work very well, but it was a fun start. Then, on the first play from scrimmage, Liberty’s Malik Willis threw to Tolbert.

All five local players proved they belonged on the big stage, including Barry, who was a late mid-week addition to the National team.

Based on my game observations, Willis was the best quarterback in the game. His athleticism is unquestionable. His personality and maturity are going to be a huge hit in any interview process. The Auburn transfer is going to be the face of some NFL franchise. It remains to be seen if he will be the first quarterback taken in the draft or if he could fall to the second round. But his performance all week in Mobile should help his draft status.

Kenny Pickett of Pittsburgh also did nothing to hurt his case as a top quarterback prospect. It will be a great storyline if he’s picked by the Steelers in the first round to succeed retiring Hall-of-Famer Ben Roethlisberger. The Pitt Panthers share a stadium with the Steelers, so Pickett would just have to pick out a new locker to be right at home in starting his NFL career.

Finally, there is no way to overestimate what the Senior Bowl means to Mobile’s national reputation. There are very few examples of such major sporting events happening in cities the size of Mobile. Williamsport, Pennsylvania, which hosts the Little League World Series, and Augusta, Georgia, home of the Masters, are the only annual sporting events I can think of that bring so much positivity to comparably sized cities.

With the game on campus at South Alabama, it should continue to grow and prosper.

Randy Kennedy, who has been a leading voice on the Gulf Coast sports scene for 19 years, writes a weekly column for Lagniappe. His sports talk show airs weekdays from 2-6 p.m. on Sports Talk 99.5 and the free iHeartRadio app.