Smoking cigarettes is a retro act of danger, like not wearing a seatbelt. We’ve known for decades that it’ll kill you. But smokers throw caution to the cloudy wind, rebelliously sucking down the known hazards with each drag. They can deal with the consequences later. And while they’ve mostly been shunned from doing this in public spaces, private spaces and spaces in general, there are still some bars in Mobile and Baldwin counties where they can smoke inside, in peace.

I don’t smoke (and I always wear a seatbelt!) but I don’t judge smokers — I have plenty of other life-threatening vices. I credit my clear lungs to my Granny, who used to drive us around, lit Camel in hand, with her windows up. The smell of smoke-drenched clothes makes me nauseous, which is why I try to avoid smoking bars at all costs.

Unfortunately for me, many of these establishments have a lot of other things going for them: great views (Traders on the Causeway), great burgers (The Keg in Orange Beach), great people-gawking (Cohiba Dunes in Gulf Shores) and terrible karaoke (The Office in Foley). So the other night I decided to suck it up and check out the excellently named Cockeyed Charlie’s, a sports bar on Airport Boulevard.

Advertisements

“Let’s go to a bar where they smoke inside,” I told my boyfriend, Gabe.

“But I just got out of the shower,” he said, hair still wet. “I guess I can take another one ….”

I put on clothes that I was not emotionally attached to, clothes that I could strip off and throw in the washer or the trash as soon as I got home, like a hazmat suit. I put on Gabe’s T-shirt, Gabe’s hoodie and Gabe’s sweatpants. (Sorry to this man!) And we hit the road.

The Alabama Clean Air Act, which passed in 2003, prohibits smoking in certain locations like hospitals and child-care centers, but does not restrict smoking in bars or restaurants. Cities, however, can pass local ordinances banning smoking in public spaces and enclosed workplaces to protect others from the very real dangers of second-hand smoke. Cities in Baldwin and Mobile have such regulations, but they mostly exempt bars. It’s up to the bar owner to decide if they will allow smoking indoors.

When we got to Cockeyed Charlie’s, Gabe said he could smell the smoke from across the parking lot. Inside, there were clear glass ashtrays at nearly every seat. The barstools were full of people watching TV, playing Golden Tee and having tearful heart-to-hearts over flaming embers. The Australian Open was on, and I couldn’t help but think Federer would be disappointed in me, an aspiring local tennis star, willingly blackening my lungs for a column. I noticed the ceiling tiles were painted black.

We ordered some domestic beers and Gabe tried to hack the jukebox from his phone. We picked out moody songs about smoking and cigarettes to play, but they didn’t really fit with the bar’s soundtrack, which was exclusively tracks from Jay-Z and Linkin Park’s “Collision Course.” So we moved to a nearby TV, which had a Super Nintendo hooked up to it, and played “Street Fighter.”

There are many rational, urgent arguments against smoking in bars, most importantly to protect the health of the workers and other patrons, and that’s why smoking bars have been practically outlawed in this country. Read any smoking bar’s online reviews and invariably within the first two or three, someone writes: “Would be a great bar if they didn’t allow smoking! Yuck!”

But for old-school cigarette smokers — who shun inconspicuous vaping, or ingesting their nicotine by sucking on the end of a USB drive — these are their last bastions in an ever-expanding smoke-free environment. In smoking bars, they don’t have to walk outside to smoke, leaving the conversation or the party to smoke. They don’t have to be ashamed of their vice. They don’t even have to think of it as a vice. These may not be ideal drinking environments for me, but that’s not to say they aren’t for someone else. All kinds of bars have their place.

I started getting a migraine after an hour or two inside Cockeyed Charlie’s. I couldn’t tell if it was the smoke or the eye-crossing graphics of the Super Nintendo that was doing it for me. But Gabe was beating me at “Mario Kart,” which he never does on the Switch at home, so I knew it was time to leave. When we got back to the house, I peeled off my reeking clothes and threw them in a pile in the corner before going to sleep. I could deal with the consequences later.

Alyson Sheppard is Lagniappe’s resident hangover specialist and Boozie’s most unreliable Baldwin County spy. Find her on Twitter: @amshep.