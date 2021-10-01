Who can be held responsible? A Mobile County woman is suing Springhill Medical Center and her doctor for medical malpractice for the death of her newborn who was severely injured during birth at the same time the hospital facility’s digital infrastructure was crippled by ransomware.

Mobile County resident Teiranni Kidd, whose age was not provided, was admitted to Springhill on July 16, 2019, for induction to deliver her unborn daughter, Nicko. Kidd allegedly went through labor without the full use of networked monitoring software due to systems being disabled from the ransomware. According to a lawsuit by Kidd, her daughter was delivered with preventable and severe complications and later died at just 9 months old.

As reported by Lagniappe at the time and confirmed by the hospital’s administration, Springhill’s digital infrastructure was crippled by ransomware beginning July 9, 2019, which encrypted the hospital’s computer systems and resulted in the network retaining the hospital’s patient information being shut down for precaution. Multiple sources told the newspaper that the attack was the result of a phishing email.

After a week of offering few details, the hospital issued a statement on July 16, 2019, stating it was addressing a “security incident affecting (its) internal network.” The hospital said it shut down its network to protect patient data, notified law enforcement and contracted forensic experts to support its investigation. It also attempted to offer assurance staff was continuing to safely provide care for its patients.

Kidd originally filed her case for wrongful injury in January 2020. She amended her lawsuit in June 2020 to allege wrongful death after her daughter died. The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) broke the story on Kidd’s lawsuit on Thursday, Sept. 30, calling it possibly the first death associated with a spike of ransomware incidents nationwide — a trend that has hit hospitals as well. Just months after the Springhill incident, DCH Health System, which operates three hospital facilities in Tuscaloosa, Fayette and Northport, was hamstrung by ransomware. The Mobile County government offices were victims of ransomware as recently as July 2021.

The lawsuit names Springhill Hospitals (Springhill Memorial Hospital) and Bay Area Physicians for Women, Dr. Katelyn Braswell Parnell as defendants in the case, and claims each of the corporations and doctors were “responsible for the delivery of medical care, nursing care, monitoring, diagnostics and treatment” of Kidd’s unborn child during her hospitalization beginning on July 16, 2019 — the same day the hospital confirmed its debilitation by ransomware with the media.

According to the lawsuit, due to the ransomware, hospital staff were forced to use outdated paper charting methods and paper documentation to record. Some of the paper forms were several years old and allegedly used outdated terminology. Kidd’s lawsuit alleges that when she was admitted into Spinghill’s care for an induction due to gestational hypertension on July 16, 2019, she was not informed that the facility was suffering from ransomware.

The next morning (July 17, 2019), two milliunits of Pitocin were administered to induce labor. Remote fetal tracing information was reportedly not accessible by healthcare workers apart from the physical records being traced at her bedside.

Forty-five minutes into labor, Nicko began to have off and on irregularities in her heart rate. There were reported gaps in her fetal tracings about two hours into labor and nurses reportedly had to readjust monitors multiple times. It also claims that no fetal scalp monitor was ever applied during labor.

Nicko was born after three hours of labor with the umbilical cord wrapped around her neck and was diagnosed with brain damage due to lack of oxygen, kidney failure, respiratory distress, a collapsed lung, seizures, perinatal depression, liver complications and irregular blood levels. The infant was transported to the University of South Alabama’s Children’s and Women’s Hospital and spent months in the neonatal intensive care unit. She later died at just 9 months old. The original lawsuit states that Nicko was “profoundly brain-injured, requires frequent oxygen supplementation, feeds through a gastrointestinal tube and needs medication administration around the clock.”

Text messages submitted by evidence and reported by the WSJ allegedly show text messages regarding the incident from Parnell’s phone to another colleague stating that “It just sucks … totally preventable. I know bad things happen and sometimes you can’t control it, but it was preventable.” The colleague responded, “Right.” Other messages allegedly show Parnell texting a nurse manager, saying, “100% I would have sectioned this patient. I need u to help me understand why I was not notified.”

The WSJ reports that Springhill has filed a motion arguing that any obligation to inform Kidd about the ransomware attack is Parnell’s responsibility. According to WSJ, Parnell has said in a court filing that she was aware of the ransomware, but believed that Kidd could safely deliver at Springhill.

Kidd and her attorneys are seeking appropriate monetary damages from the defendants plus court costs. She is being represented by Mobile attorneys George Finkbohner and Lucy Tufts of Cunningham Bounds and D. Brian Murphy of Braswell Murphy.

According to the filing, lawsuit papers were served to Springhill Memorial’s founder, Gerald L. Wallace Jr. Papers for Bay Area Physicians for Women and Parnell were served to their legal counsel, medical malpractice lawyer D. Brent Baker of the Mobile law firm Frazer, Greene, Upchurch and Baker.

In response to the lawsuit, Springhill Medical Center President and CEO Jeff St. Clair provided the following statement:

“As we explained to the Wall Street Journal, patient safety is always of paramount consideration and we are proud of the way that our Springhill family maintained it while we addressed the cybercriminal activity. We stayed open and our dedicated healthcare workers continued to care for our patients. We did this, of course, because our patients needed us and we, along with the independent treating physicians who exercised their privileges at the hospital, concluded it was safe to do so.

“We also explained to the Wall Street Journal that in response to the attack and in consultation with law enforcement, Springhill Memorial Hospital brought its impacted systems back online safely and securely. And we explained that, because of the pending litigation (referenced in the article) and out of respect for patient confidentiality, we could not further comment about the case, except to say what you all know to be true — we love our patients and grieve with them any time there is a loss.”

Baker declined the opportunity to comment on the case for the defense. Tufts, who serves on Kidd’s team of attorneys, also declined to comment. However, she did say that the plaintiff’s attorneys’ respective firms did not notify the Wall Street Journal about the filing of the lawsuit.