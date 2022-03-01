The Sun Belt Conference, as it does each year, released its league football schedules Wednesday morning, the traditional March 1 date for the release. The interesting twist to this year’s announcement is it includes all 14 members of the soon-to-be Sun Belt Conference lineup, including current Conference USA members Southern Miss, Marshall and Old Dominion, schools that are in a legal wrestling match with C-USA in an attempt to join the Sun Belt on July 1.

The football schedules released Wednesday include all three a well as former FCS member James Madison which is also joining the league, in the mix that will include two seven-team divisions, the West Division and East Division. The divisional alignment moves Troy from the East Division to the West Division along with in-state rival South Alabama. The West Division will include South Alabama, Troy, Louisiana, Arkansas State, Southern Miss, Louisiana-Monroe and Texas State. The East Division includes Marshall, Old Dominion, James Madison, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina.

South Alabama, which posted a 5-7 overall record and 2-6 mark in Sun Belt play last year in Kane Wommack’s first season as head coach, will play newcomers Southern Miss and Old Dominion in this year’s set up. Troy will play Sun Belt newcomers Marshall and Southern Miss in its schedule.

“The Sun Belt Conference—with our successful football programs and the passionate fanbases of our 14 members—is now stronger and much better positioned than it has ever been,” said Sun Belt Conference Commissioner Keith Gill. “The compelling matchups of our regional rivalries, our already strong foundation, and the addition of four schools will make the 2022 football season one of the most anticipated in the history of the Sun Belt.”

Here are the schedules for the four new members of the Sun Belt for the upcoming season:

SOUTHERN MISS

9/3 Liberty

9/10 at Miami

9/17 Northwestern State

9/24 at Tulane

10/8 at Troy*

10/15 Arkansas State*

10/22 at Texas State*

10/27 Louisiana*

11/5 Georgia State*

11/12 at Coastal Carolina*

11/19 South Alabama*

11/26 at ULM*

OLD DOMINION

9/2 Virginia Tech

9/10 at East Carolina

9/17 at Virginia

9/24 Arkansas State*

10/1 Liberty

10/15 at Coastal Carolina*

10/22 Georgia Southern*

10/29 at Georgia State*

11/5 Marshall*

11/12 James Madison*

11/19 at App State*

11/26 at South Alabama*

MARSHALL

9/3 Norfolk State

9/10 at Notre Dame

9/17 at Bowling Green

9/24 at Troy*

10/1 Gardner-Webb

10/12 Louisiana*

10/22 at James Madison*

10/29 Coastal Carolina*

11/5 at Old Dominion*

11/12 App State*

11/19 at Georgia Southern*

11/26 Georgia State*

JAMES MADISON

9/3 Middle Tennessee

9/10 Norfolk State

9/24 at App State*

10/1 Texas State*

10/8 at Arkansas State*

10/15 at Georgia Southern*

10/22 Marshall*

11/5 at Louisville

11/12 at Old Dominion*

11/19 Georgia State*

11/26 Coastal Carolina*