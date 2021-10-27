Mobile County Public School System Superintendent Chresal Threadgill believes the integrity of MCPSS’ security measures will be vindicated as more details are released on the Oct. 15 Ladd-Peebles shooting.

In a newsletter emailed on October 22, Threadgill offered his “thoughts and prayers” to the victims of the recent Ladd-Peebles shooting, calling it a “senseless act” and saying it should never have happened. The newsletter also offered an explanation of his perceived absence in the wake of the incident.

Threadgill took nearly 72 hours to make any statement on the shooting. Some preliminary information from the system was shared through a spokesperson the next day. Threadgill also ignored questions from reporters about the shooting while leaving a school board work session on Wednesday, Oct. 20. His October 22 email to stakeholders was sent out a week after the event.

“With situations such as this, my focus and priority will remain with students, employees, and parents. Before speaking publicly, I prefer to make sure the situation is under control. I always take time to assess the situation, gather facts, and consult with our legal counsel,” Threadgill stated. “Regardless of how events such as this play out in the media, I cannot allow outside groups to dictate our response as we continue our investigation.”

Threadgill defended MCPSS security protocols as well. He said that once all the information is revealed on the circumstances of this shooting ‘it will be evident that MCPSS is doing everything on [its] end and within [its] power’ to make [its] events as safe as possible.”

On October 15, three teenagers left the Vigor-Williamson game to go to a vehicle where authorities believe they retrieved a firearm. Despite readmission being prohibited at MCPSS events, the suspects were able to get back into the venue and opened fire into a crowd of spectators with five minutes left in the football game, injuring five. Metal detectors are required at all MCPSS-hosted football games. However, these were removed at some point during the third quarter. There was no security personnel at the stadium gates to screen the suspects on re-entry either. The school system’s security protocols established after the 2019 Ladd shooting at a Williamson-LeFlore football game explicitly state that uniformed officers are to be present at entrances through the duration of a football game.

The superintendent’s initial statement given on Monday, Oct. 18, said that MCPSS would be “reviewing all protocols and procedures related to safety and security at MCPSS-sponsored events.” He also stated that the system contracts with Ladd for security and then provides metal detectors as an additional safety measure.

Mobile County Public School Board members have stated that Ladd-Peebles stadium was responsible for security at the event, arguing that financial invoices for security testify as such.

The stadium’s leadership has dismissed the allegations and has said that gate access security is the school system’s role. MCPSS pays King Security Services directly to operate metal detectors during their events at Ladd. Neither party has produced any contract or written agreement detailing who was responsible for which aspect of security or if those assignments ever change during the course of an MCPSS event at Ladd. The Ladd stadium contract with MCPSS and financial invoices have been provided to Lagniappe.

The disagreement has culminated in Threadgill announcing MCPSS will break ties with Ladd stadium and no more football games or graduation ceremonies will take place at the facility. Vigor will play its first-round playoff game against West Blocton at Citronelle High School as a home game — roughly 30 miles from the high school in Prichard. The Mobile Board of Education applauded Threadgill for the decision during a meeting on Oct. 25.

“Our students and their families should be able to attend any school event and feel safe,” Threadgill said. “I can assure each of you that we are making all adjustments needed to ensure safety on all MCPSS campuses and at all events.”