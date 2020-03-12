Baldwin County School Superintendent Eddie Tyler sent a message to parents today, assuring them he has “great confidence” in the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and student safety “is our top priority.”

Still, Tyler urged parents to take precautionary measures including educating their children about the hazards of the virus, encouraging hand sanitizing and deep cleaning shared environments. He also requested that any suspected symptoms or concerns be reported to local school principals.

“At this time, we are not aware of any infected persons within the Baldwin County Public School System,” he wrote. “The Baldwin County Board of Education will continue to monitor the CDC (CDC.gov) and ADPH advisories and follow all government directives. As we approach spring break, I would ask our parents and families to please be aware of the CDC recommendations on travel. We know families have made plans, but we have great hope you will be aware of the areas in which there are high levels of the virus and follow government protocols with regard to quarantine. If you have questions in advance of returning from your travel, please seek advice from the appropriate health agencies. If anyone in your family is concerned about being symptomatic, please visit a local doctor immediately and report the same to your local school principal.”

Tyler said the school system will continue to provide information about the pandemic as necessary.