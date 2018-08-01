Council Vice President Levon Manzie, Councilman Fred Richardson and Supplier Diversity Manager Archnique Kidd over the weekend presented at the National League of Cities NBC-LEO Conference in south Florida. Representatives from cities across the country will hear from the group on our Supplier Diversity Program.

The Seminar, Keys to Jump Starting Your Supplier Diversity Program, discussed the overhaul of the city’s supplier diversity program in recent years brought on by the council’s Capital Improvement Program, which pumped millions of dollars into infrastructure work across the city.

At the urging of City Council members, the program has undergone a total transformation. In a short time, the City’s Office of Supplier Diversity has made enormous strides both increasing the number of current certified disadvantaged business enterprises and the entrepreneurs and businesses in the pipeline.

The law that organized the city’s current form of government, called the Zoghby Act, requires city contracts include at least 15 percent participation from DBEs. Since beginning the supplier diversity program, Kidd and other city workers have hosted workshops to help local DBEs bid for work.

At Tuesday’s pre-conference meeting, Kidd received an ovation after being praised for her work at the conference by Manzie.