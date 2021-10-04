Two powerful public supporters of Herman Thomas’s campaign for the District 1 Mobile City Council seat seem to suggest the former judge has conflicting opinions on growing the city’s boundaries.

Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran and Councilman Fred Richardson both support Thomas. Richardson is anti-annexation, at least in the way it was proposed in 2019, and Cochran is in favor of it. Both men have said Thomas’s position on annexation is a reason for their support.

On Sunday, Richardson posted a photo of Thomas and area pastors on Facebook. The campaign materials urged voters to choose the former judge in the runoff against Cory Penn. Along with the photo, Richardson asked supporters to “share” it and also wrote “Stop annexation, Vote Herman Thomas.”

Mayor Sandy Stimpson, in late 2019, pushed councilors to decide on whether or not to allow a group of about 13,000 residents of West Mobile to vote to join the city through a referendum. The vote of the council failed due to a lack of a supermajority, or five votes. The vote of the council fell along racial lines with the four White councilors voting in favor and the three Black councilors voting against.

At the time of the vote, Richardson and other councilors questioned the need to expand the city’s borders when there were so many needs in their respective districts. It appears Richardson believes Thomas agrees with that assessment.

In a phone interview on Monday, Oct. 4, Richardson said Thomas told him that he wouldn’t support annexation until infrastructure issues other councilors brought up were addressed. Those councilors — Richardson, Levon Manzie and C.J. Smalls — voted against allowing an annexation referendum. Richardson believes Thomas, if elected, will hold that same line on annexation.

In a previous Lagniappe story, Cochran said he would support Thomas because he was in favor of annexation. A Lagniappe reporter texted Cochran a screenshot of Richardson’s Facebook post and Cochran responded.

“I haven’t seen that,” he wrote. “All I can go on is my conversations with Herman. Probably the only thing I’ve agreed with Fred (on) is supporting Herman. Herman is widely respected in the law enforcement community. He has a long record of community involvement.”

When called and asked about his position on annexation, Thomas said, “I have no comment to the Lagniappe.”

Herman Thomas, who finished second in the Aug. 24 election with 28 percent of the vote, will face Cory Penn in the runoff. Penn finished on top during the first election. In a podcast interview with Lagniappe, Penn didn’t seem anti-annexation. The only public comments Thomas has made about growing the city came in a debate on WKRG, where he said the “city has to grow” and acknowledged that those against annexation made some good points.