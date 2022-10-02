A decision by the U.S. Supreme Court following a hearing this coming Tuesday could either gut the Voting Rights Act, or split up federal representation in Coastal Alabama, depending upon who you ask.

The Justices will decide if they agree with a federal three-judge panel that the maps drawn by a state legislative committee following the 2020 Census violate Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act and must be rewritten to take race into account.

“This is a very important case when it comes to the interpretation of the Voting Rights Act,” Southern Poverty Law Center Deputy Legal Director for Voting Rights Brad Heard said. “This is about as classic and straightforward a Voting Rights Act case as we’re going to see.”

In a brief before the court, Abha Khanna, an attorney for the plaintiffs in the cases Merrill V. Milligan and Merrill V. Castor, wrote that the map the state is using split up the area known as the Black Belt — a Democratic stronghold — into three different congressional districts and therefore “artificially divides” a “sizeable Black population” in violation of the Voting Rights Act.

“These Alabamians comprise a reasonably compact community and share political interests stemming from a common history and culture,” the brief states. “But because of severe racially polarized voting and Alabama’s racialized politics, (the map) prevents Black voters from electing their candidates of choice in all but one of the state’s congressional districts, shutting off equal access to the political process.”

Black residents make up about 27 percent of the state’s population, but only one congressional district — or 14 percent of the districts — is represented by a Black politician. Democratic Rep. Terri Sewell represents the state’s Seventh Congressional District. Plaintiffs argue in the case that the state should create a second Black-majority district, which would mean the possibility of a Black politician representing 28 percent of the districts.

The plaintiffs have already proved through evidence and testimony in the lower court it is possible to draw two Black-majority districts in the state, Heard said, which is the first test required to prove in federal court. Another test is whether racial polarization exists in voting in the state. As to both tests, Heard said, the three-judge panel nominated by both Republican and Democratic presidents, unanimously agreed with the plaintiffs.

State Rep. Chris Pringle, R-Mobile, co-chair of the House Reapportionment Committee, said the group of lawmakers specifically did not make race a factor when running the computer models to assist in the map creation.

“I was quite shocked when the three-judge panel ruled we needed to use more than we should,” Pringle said. “We drew the plan with race turned off on the computer.”

Every step the committee took in creating the new map was approved by attorneys, Pringle said, and the group “followed the law.”

“If the Supreme Court wants to rewrite the law then we’re going to have to use race to rewrite the districts,” Pringle said.

Pringle also criticized the maps drawn by the plaintiffs, as Mobile County would be split among two districts. The proposed dividing line between a new District 1 and District 2 would separate north and south Mobile County and impact current Republican U.S. Rep. Jerry Carl, Pringle said.

“(Carl) would leave his house, drive into the city of Mobile and enter another district,” Pringle said. “He would then drive into Baldwin County and drive two hours into Florida, go north and re-enter his district.”

At least one of the proposed plaintiff maps has the potential to put Sewell’s seat at risk by moving her into a district currently represented by Gary Palmer, Pringle said. The map puts Sewell’s residence right on the district line. The same map would also place Carl and Republican U.S. Rep. Barry Moore in the same district. The plaintiffs’ maps would create a Black-majority in a new District 2 that is not currently represented by any of the state’s seven current members of Congress.

Neither Sewell nor Carl’s offices returned requests for comments for this story. Carl did join with other state Republican congressmen in a brief in support of the state’s map. Through attorney Christopher Mills, Carl, Moore, Mike Rogers, Robert Aderholt and Gary Palmer argued that just because a voting block represents a certain percentage of a population doesn’t mean that percentage should have an equal representation in congressional districts. As an example, the brief mentions Massachusetts, where Republicans make up about 33 percent of the population, but where congressional seats represent fewer Republicans than that, due to the statewide distribution of those voters. The same, the brief reads, could be said for Florida and residents over the age of 65.

“Americans of all backgrounds live among other Americans,” the brief reads. “This geographic dispersion means that proportionality between population and district dominance is not the norm in the districting process. To achieve unnatural proportionality, the process cannot be neutral. Something else must be given priority.”

Also at issue for Pringle and others is the splitting of the area traditionally known as the state’s First District. In an amicus brief, the Coastal Alabama Partnership wrote in favor of the state’s map and against splitting up the area it said was culturally and historically distinct from the rest of the state.

As currently drawn, the plaintiffs’ maps would separate the city of Mobile and north Mobile County, including the city of Prichard, from the rest of Mobile County and Baldwin County. It would place the former in a district moving north, close to Montgomery and place the latter in a district moving east toward the wiregrass region.

In an interview, Coastal Alabama Partnership CEO Wiley Blankenship said breaking up the area doesn’t make sense, although he respects the Voting Rights Act.

“Coastal Alabama Partnership has honor and respect for the Voting Rights Act and the vital role it plays in the nation,” he said. “However, when districts are set up, there are factors like geography, culture and history.”

Blankenship argues north Mobile county and the city of Mobile have a lot less in common with the area close to Montgomery than it does with Baldwin County.

“We’re different on the Gulf Coast,” he said. “Think about Mardi Gras. We celebrate Mardi Gras and the rest of the state doesn’t.”

The Gulf Coast region needs its own representative, Blankenship said, and if the area is split into two, chances are its representation will no longer be local.

“We need our own representative in congress,” he said. “We need someone who represents our interests and understands our interests.”

While Heard acknowledged that the Gulf Coast region may share some of the same interests, he added it’s possible areas of Mobile County could also share interests with the people who make up the Black Belt population too.

“It is possible to have multiple communities of interest taken into account,” he said.

Heard also said the maps presented to the courts by the plaintiffs should only be used as proof two Black-majority districts can be drawn. Ultimately it would be up to the legislature to redraw the maps.