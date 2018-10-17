After staying a criminal case being used to argue for greater court funding, the Alabama Supreme Court has given Mobile County Judge James Patterson one week to explain why he shouldn’t be held in contempt of court for continuing to argue his point.

The legal row started when Patterson entered an order in late September instructing Circuit Clerk JoJo Schwarzauer to begin using “10 percent of court fees and costs collected from litigants in Mobile County” to help fund her office, as opposed to sending those funds to the state.

The order was a strategic attempt by Patterson to help stabilize Schwarzauer’s office, which has been reeling from state budget cuts that have already led to layoffs, reductions in services and increased workloads.

However, Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office quickly filed a motion intervening in the case and asked the Alabama Supreme Court to vacate Patterson’s order. On Oct. 5, the high court ordered a stay in the case to review it.

Marshall’s office argued Patterson’s order in effect made the state a defendant in a case it is prosecuting. Despite the funding issues facing courts across the state, the attorney general’s office accused Patterson of trying to legislate from the bench.

“It is easy to understand how the circuit court, or any state agency, can become frustrated with how agencies are funded, but that is an issue for the legislative branch,” Assistant Attorney General James Davis wrote. “The judiciary can weigh in on such matters only when a proper case or controversy is before it, one that includes the correct parties, the right venue and provides the right notice.”

“This isn’t that case,” Davis added.

In the meantime, a hearing on the matter was scheduled in Mobile on Wednesday, Oct. 17, where a representative from the attorney general’s office was expected to argue the state’s opposition to Schwarzauer withholding a percentage of the money it receives from local court cases.

The issue seemed to be gaining some traction outside of the courtroom after the Mobile Bar Association sent a notification to its members to support Patterson’s order, citing the “threat to public safety posed by insufficient judicial funding.”

However, with a pair of orders Oct. 16, the state Supreme Court scrapped the planned hearing and put Patterson in the hot seat to explain why he continued to take action in the case after the high court ordered a stay. The justices point to an Oct. 12 filing, which records show was an amended version of Patterson’s original order filed a week after the stay was issued.

“It is ordered that Judge James T. Patterson show cause in writing, within seven days of the date of this order, as to the basis for jurisdiction to enter an order in violation of the stay and why he should not be held in contempt of court,” the order states.

Seven of the nine justices signed onto the order, with the exception of Chief Justice Lyn Stuart and Justice Alisa Wise, both of whom abstained. Patterson had yet to file a response as of this publication’s press deadline.