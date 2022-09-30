A carjacking suspect was arrested Wednesday and charged with his second count of first-degree robbery this year. Both incidents allegedly involved him stealing vehicles from public parks while holding the owners at gunpoint.

Breshaud Tekorya Demon Bailey-Poellnitz, 18, was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 28, after leading officers on a pursuit that began at 11:21 p.m. near Arlington Street and Ann Street.

According to a Mobile Police Department (MPD) report of the incident released Thursday, officers began the pursuit after spotting the vehicle, which matched the description of one stolen around noon earlier that day.

Bailey-Poellnitz was driving the vehicle and was taken into custody charged with first-degree robbery, attempting to elude and reckless endangerment. A 17-year-old was arrested at the same time on similar charges.

According to MPD, Bailey-Poellnitz and the minor stole the vehicle from Doyle Park on Rosedale Road after brandishing a firearm and demanding the owner’s keys. Bailey-Poellnitz currently remains in the Mobile Metro Jail awaiting his initial hearings, which have been scheduled for Friday morning, Sept. 30.

However, Mobile County Sheriff’s Office inmate portal indicates Bailey-Poellnitz was arrested June 8 for a near-identical crime and in April for conceal carrying a handgun without a permit.

According to MPD reports, Bailey-Poellnitz was identified as a suspect involved in an armed vehicle theft from Sage Park in late May.

According to that incident report, around 1 a.m. May 28, four subjects pulled up to a 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 parked at Sage Park, surrounded it, produced a firearm and demanded the driver’s and passenger’s keys and personal belongings, including two wallets and two cell phones.

Bailey-Poellnitz was arrested a week-and-a-half later during a traffic stop after officers recognized a vehicle as the one driven by the suspect in the incident. He was charged with first-degree robbery and spent eight days in Mobile Metro Jail before being released June 16 on a $50,000 bond.

Court documents indicate Bailey-Poellnitz was initially denied bond by District Judge George M. Zoghby, however, it was later set at $50,000. Bailey-Poellnitz appeared in a preliminary hearing on Aug. 1, where Zoghby found probable cause against him and bound over his case to a Mobile County grand jury.

The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office did not immediately return phone calls by Lagniappe seeking more information.