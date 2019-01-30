A Mobile police officer sustained a minor leg injury while trying to confront a wanted suspect in the Toulminville community Wednesday afternoon.



According to Cpl. LaDerrick Dubose, the officer was at a gas station on St. Stephens Road when he noticed a suspect with an active warrant. As the officer was exiting his vehicle to confront the suspect, Dubose said the suspect used his car to strike the officer’s patrol unit.



Dubose said the incident prompted a brief police chase that ended near the intersection of Strange and Kooiman streets, where the suspect abandoned the white Hyundai Genesis he was driving at the time.

Dubose said the suspect attempting to flee on foot but was quickly capturedless than a mile away from where the officer was struck. The suspect hasn’t been identified by police at this time.

The officer sustained only a minor leg injury and did not report to the hospital. Lagniappe will update this story as information is released by the department.