According to a news release from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, 53-year-old Jason Hubbard was taken into custody yesterday by SWAT team members after he broke into his mother’s house near Bay Minette Thursday, and subsequently had a 14-hour standoff with law enforcement.

Allegedly, Dorothy Hubbard and her son Eugene Hubbard called 911 and advised Jason Hubbard had broken in her back door and pointed a shotgun at Eugene at 24200 Old Hubbard Road. Eugene was able to get out and meet with deputies. Deputies set up a perimeter around the house and contacted Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office SWAT due to the possible hostage situation with their 70-year-old mother. Negotiators spoke to Jason Hubbard, via phone, on and off for approximately 14 hours.

They allege Hubbard “was disoriented and appeared to be under the influence of something.”

Further, the provided narrative claims: “SWAT utilized an armored rescue vehicle in an attempt to resolve the situation. Dorothy eventually was able to escape when Jason fell asleep. Team members deployed chemical agents into the house to force Jason out of the house. After several hours and still no compliance, additional measures were used to get him to come out. Team members finally got a visual on Jason lying on the floor. Less lethal and additional chemical agents were used to gain compliance. Jason was taken into custody when team members entered the residence. He was incoherent and armed with a revolver. Jason was checked by medical and then transported to docket where our medical checked him out.”

According to the news release, Hubbard has a criminal history for charges including felony assault, robbery, rape and drug and alcohol related charges. A bond hearing will be held later today.

In this case, he is charged with kidnapping and burglary 2, domestic violence. BCSO claims Hubbard has been arrested 27 previous times for various violent, property and public order offenses.

There were no reported injuries occurred to Sheriff’s Office personnel. The total time of the operation was 16.5 hours.