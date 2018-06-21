Police in Mobile have arrested a man accused of stabbing another patron at Callaghan’s Irish Social Club multiple times following a verbal altercation Wednesday evening.





According to the Mobile Police Department, 43-year-old Robert Chapman was taken into custody and charged with first-degree assault following the stabbing, which was first reported to police around 9 p.m., June 20.

The victim, a 65-year-old male, was transported to a local hospital in critical condition but his current status is unknown. Multiple eyewitnesses identified the victim as Cedric Sutherland, a regular at the eatery.

Chapman was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail shortly after midnight.

He does not appear to have any record of prior arrests in the area.

According to witnesses, both Chapman and the victim were regulars at Callaghan’s.



It’s unclear what started the altercation, but some witnesses have said the victim threatened Chapman’s life before he was stabbed multiple times in the neck, chest and arm with a sharp object. One witness said the suspect calmly laid the object on the bar after the attack. Photos from the scene showed a pool of blood and bloody towels to the left of the bar access.



A popular spot in Mobile’s Oakleigh Garden District, Callaghan’s has previously been named “The South’s Best Bar” by Southern Living Magazine and “The Best Bar in America” by Esquire Magazine.

Callaghan’s put out a statement on social media Thursday morning about the incident.

“Callaghan’s will be closed today, we will reopen Friday morning. As most of you know by now, a violent incident occurred between two of our regular customers and one remains in critical condition. We have no information as to what caused or provoked this, it was very sudden, unforeseen and unimaginable here. We are thankful to the staff and customers who assisted him, they very well may have saved his life. Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers.”

Updated at 10:50 a.m., June 21, to include a statement from Callaghan’s Irish Social Club.





