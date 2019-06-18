A Mobile County jury has handed down a capital murder conviction to Steven O’Brien Mason, who is one of two suspects implicated in the 2015 killing of 24-year-old Ke’lei Morris.



Morris, a Biloxi native, was employed as a respiratory therapist at Mobile Infirmary when she was found shot to death near her apartment on Grelot Road in February 2015. Mason was also a nurse at Mobile Infirmary and had previously dated Morris, according to prosecutors.



Mason was accused of initially hiring another man, co-defendant Adam Miller, to kill Morris for him, but prosecutors later identified Mason as the primary suspect. Mason was also hit with multiple charges of “solicitation to commit murder” when he was in Metro Jail.



According to Prosecutors, Mason made multiple attempts to have potential witnesses killed ahead of his murder trial. His case now moves to the sentencing phase on July 17, where he faces the possibility of the death penalty or life without the possibility of parole.



Mason was also charged with murder in a 2002 juvenile case related to the death of 17-year-old Mesha Anglin. He was 18 at the time and was granted youthful offender status in the case, which means the court records are sealed.



However, it’s believed Mason served only three years for Anglin’s murder at the time.



Miller, who is from Colorado, was indicted on a single murder charge in April 2017 and has yet to see his case move forward in Mobile County Circuit Court. He has been in custody at Metro jail since his arrest, according to records kept by the county.