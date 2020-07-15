The Mobile Police Department has issued warrants for six suspects wanted for allegedly selling more than two dozen cars they did not properly hold the title to over Facebook Marketplace.



According to a statement from Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich’s office, the “scheme” focused on small car lots that appear to be self-financing vehicles. The applicant would then pay a small amount for the down payment before listing the vehicle for sale on Facebook Marketplace.



Prosecutors allege that the loan applications for more than two dozen vehicles were completed with false information. After selling those vehicles to legitimate buyers over Facebook, the initial buyers would claim they’d mail the title to the vehicle at a later time and then not pay off the loan from the dealership.



According to MPD, investigators believe over 28 vehicles have possibly been purchased and sold locally through this “auto theft scheme,” which means multiple dealerships were possibly victimized. With its announcement Wednesday, MPD identified six initial suspects that are now facing felony charges.



Cornelius Payne Marcia Gant Corey Washington Raymond Randolph Jared Wilson Marlon Marshall

According to MPD, Marlon Marshall, 20; Cornelius Payne, 40; Marcia Gant, 48; Corey Washington, 23; Raymond Randolph, 31 and Jared Wilson, 27, will face charges of theft by deception once apprehended.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is asked to call MPD at (251) 208-7211.



Rich’s office also warned consumers interested in purchasing vehicles online to ensure they are purchasing them from a reputable source, verifying the seller’s actual possession of the vehicle and receiving a legitimate title upon the completion of the sale.



In a statement, prosecutors urged anyone who believes they’ve been a victim of this scam to contact MPD’s

Auto Theft Unit at (251) 208-7712, the DA’s White Collar Unit at (251) 574-8400 or report the incident to federal authorities using the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.







