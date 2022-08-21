During a 2017 settlement of a multimillion-dollar estate, currently suspended Mobile Circuit Court Judge James Patterson made family members play the children’s game of “rock, paper, scissors” to help determine who could claim items as inheritance, court records show.

The family members played “rock, paper, scissors” to determine who would be the first to draw straws, which would then decide who picked items from a storage unit, as part of the estate, according to a transcript from the 2017 hearing.

“We’re going to agree to the term in the order who gets to come pick a number first,” Patterson said, according to the transcript. “You know how to play rock, paper, scissors?”

The transcript indicates that discussions went “off the record” after this question was asked, but Lana Sutton, one of the family members involved, told Lagniappe Patterson had the family play the game for other items as well.

“Patterson made us play Rock, Scissors, Paper for my grandmother’s $28k wedding ring,” she wrote in an email message. “He enjoyed humiliating us. He made us play the game several times for family heirlooms and keepsakes.”

The transcript also reveals a discussion Patterson had with the family over what number was written on the straws each one drew.

“Just to make sure we all know, watch this, I bet you a six pack of whatever you drink that this is number 2,” Patterson said in the transcript. “What do you think? It’s number 2. OK. That’s the way it goes.”

At one point in the hearing Patterson also said he wanted to make sure everyone “is equally mad,” the transcript shows.

In a complaint to the state’s Judicial Inquiry Commission, Sutton wrote that Patterson intimidated those present at the hearing into playing the games.

Patterson was suspended by JIC in June and is still serving that suspension. The suspension comes after a JIC complaint was filed against him. Patterson has a history of courtroom antics, including when he referred to Gov. Kay Ivey as “meemaw” in a 2020 order. That is an action he pointed to as a possible motive for the suspension, saying the order made news six months after it was issued.

In 2019, he publicly apologized after facing backlash for asking a pool of potential jurors that included at least one Asian American whether everyone there spoke “Engrish.”

James Dailey, an attorney representing Patterson in front of the Court of the Judiciary, said mediation would take place next month.

As for comments related to the latest allegation against Patterson, Dailey said he could not comment because he had never heard about the issue. Instead, he spoke about the respect Patterson received from members of the local Bar Association.

“Ninety percent of the bar, both plaintiffs, defendants, prosecution and criminal defense love the guy,” Dailey said. “We all have problems with different people.”