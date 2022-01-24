Hubert Washam says he didn’t see any red flags leading up to the night of Jan. 16.

Last week was riddled with law enforcement officers making stops at the Washam’s house in Semmes to collect evidence. At the beginning of the week (Sunday, Jan. 16), Damien Washam, 23, fatally stabbed his mother and Hubert’s wife of 31 years, Helen Nettles Washam, 61, with a sword and severely assaulted his bed-ridden brother-in-law. His other son, Desmon, received minor lacerations to his wrists.

“I’m still trying to understand it,” Hubert said. “As far as signs, I didn’t see anything until after it was done. He had to have something going on mentally we didn’t know about.”

Hubert said he and Damien traveled to Daphne earlier in the evening on Jan. 16. He had dropped Damien off at their Semmes house and had gone back out to run an errand by himself. Twenty to 30 minutes later, he said Desmon called. “Damien’s hurt momma,” he told him.

Hubert rushed home to find his wife deceased and his brother-in-law in critical condition. He called for emergency help. Damien had already fled the scene in the dark green 2000 Honda Accord his father had given him.

Damien’s attack on his uncle, George Washington Nettles, 52, left him with severe life-threatening lacerations to his face. George has cerebral palsy and stays in a hospital bed in the house. Hubert told Lagniappe he doubts George was able to even lift his hands to defend himself. Desmon had cuts to his wrists and was treated at the scene by paramedics.

Mobile County Sheriff’s Deputies began a search for the vehicle. Officers spotted a vehicle meeting the description heading toward Highway 185. Law enforcement located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, which led to a high-speed chase.

Saraland Police Department was called for assistance and successfully deployed spike strips, ending the chase on Highway 158 at College Parkway. Officers tased Damien as he resisted arrest. One of the taser barbs stuck him in the head resulting in a minor brain bleed that required medical attention.

The sword used in the attack — a katana — was laying in the front seat of Damien’s vehicle.

Bond set at nearly $800K

After nearly three full days of being treated at USA Health University Hospital, Damien was released to MCSO deputies last Wednesday night. His rap sheet at the Mobile Metro Jail shows he is being charged with murder, attempted murder, second-degree assault, second-degree possession of marijuana and attempting to elude arrest.

A bond hearing before Mobile District Judge Zackery Moore on Friday resulted in Washam’s bail being set at nearly $800,000. The murder charge brought $750,000 in bail, while attempted murder added $30,000, second-degree assault added $15,000, attempting to elude arrest added $1,000 and second-degree possession of marijuana added $750 to bail.

Under a newly released bail schedule issued by the Alabama Supreme Court last week, recommended bail for non-capital murder is now $50,000 to $1.5 million — ten times higher than the previous $150,000 top end.

Mobile Assistant DA Madison Davis said prosecutors were seeking the max recommended bail of $1.5 million, which she said was possible because of the recent change.

Montgomery DA Daryl Bailey advocated for the expanded bail schedule and told Lagniappe Damien’s case may be among the first to be handled under the increased bail range.

In addition to the monetary requirement, should he be released, Damien will be required to wear an ankle monitor, be forbidden from possession of a firearm or knives or swords and have no contact with his immediate family. Washam’s home address is listed as the same as his father’s in Semmes.

Family in recovery

Hubert said Friday George has made it out of surgery and is off a ventilator. Some extra accommodations will have to be made before George can come back home, though.

Desmond has autism spectrum disorder, and though he suffered some minor lacerations during the attack, Hubert said he has become his rock in the tragedy.

“It’s hard to explain, but in a way, he’s helping me,” Hubert said. “It’s like his mom is coming out of him. He’s talking and getting messages straight from his mom. He has awakened and is doing things he’s never done before. He’s holding me together.” Hubert said his other children have all come in to support the family as well.

“It’s got us all hurt,” he said.

Helen was a substitute teacher and a school traffic officer for a time. Hubert said she quit when she gave birth to Damien.

“My wife was an angel. She was small, only about 105 pounds. She was so beautiful and lit up my heart every time I saw her. She was the sweetest kind of person and never had any conflicts with anyone.”

A funeral for Helen will be held on Jan. 26 at the Shiloh Baptist Church in Citronelle.

“[Helen] was kind and sweet to him [Damien] — did everything sweet for him. They had never been in an argument — until recently,” Hubert said.

Questionable influences

In hindsight, Hubert told Lagniappe there was a notable change in Damien’s behavior beginning seven weeks ago.

Hubert said his son became obsessed with rapper and social media influencer Rashad Jamal, who teaches on esoterism, energy, vibrations, mediation and Black activism in a paid lecture series titled the “University of Cosmic Intelligence”.

“He got into his stuff on Youtube and it changed him, man,” Hubert said. “He was changing, but nothing to the point where I thought he was mentally ill or crazy.” Asked what Damien was learning from the teachings, Hubert said he could never really understand it.

“I can’t listen to the videos because it’s so stupid,” he said, noting there is extensive discussion about Egyptian mythology.

Hubert said Damien would stand in the sun for hours in meditation.

“I think that drove him crazy,” he said.

Hubert said he didn’t realize how severe this behavioral change actually was until he searched his room after the attack Jan. 16.

“I went into his room and I found stuff that made me think he might have been paranoid,” Hubert said.

Hubert said he found a plethora of alarming hand-written letters and other items, including two boxes of 9mm bullets. He said one letter detailed a plan on getting a firearm. Hubert said Damien had no history of mental illness or crime to prevent him, either.

Packages containing questionable contents were delivered to the house after the incident, Hubert said. He did not share some details, as he did not want to interfere with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Department investigation.

Hubert said his son was a hard worker and had saved up so much money to where he quit working and turned to investing in stocks. He said before the incident Damien was planning on selling off some assets to purchase a new car.

Damien had no history of violent crime either. The only thing on his record was being charged for possession of marijuana when an officer found a joint during a traffic stop.

As of presstime on Tuesday, Damien has not met his bond and remains in custody.

Mobile Circuit Judge George N. Hardesty Jr. is overseeing the case. No defense counsel is noted for Damien yet on the state’s online court portal.