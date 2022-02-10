A woman is being charged with utility tampering after tapping into a water main.

Mobile police were dispatched to the 1500 block of Green Lawn Drive on Wednesday around noon in reference to an individual tampering with the city water services.

Police made contact with the resident and were provided a fake identity. Police later identified the woman as Lesley Schaniel, 49. The water meter at the residence had been removed by MAWSS, and police say Schaniel used a straight piece of pipe to connect the property’s plumbing into the water main.

According to MPD, Schaniel, whose home address is listed as Daphne, is also being charged with obstruction of justice and possession of drug paraphernalia. She remains in Mobile Metro Jail as of Thursday afternoon. No bail has been set.