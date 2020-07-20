George Talbot, the city’s executive director of communications external affairs since Mayor Sandy Stimpson first took office, is leaving government work behind.

Talbot’s last day on the city payroll will be Friday, Aug. 14. He’s leaving to become the director of governmental affairs at Volkert, an engineering firm based in Mobile.

“You get calls from time to time,” he said. “I wasn’t looking for a job, but they approached me and were very persistent. We talked several times and it’s just a great opportunity.”

Anitra Henderson, the city’s current director of community engagement, will take over for Talbot on an interim basis while Stimpson’s office “reviews operations,” Talbot said.

Talbot said he would be working with Henderson to “ensure a smooth transition.”

In a statement released after Lagniappe published its story, Volkert CEO and Chairman David Allsbrook wrote that Talbot would be responsible for “developing and managing business relationships” for the companies Gulf East region.

“We are excited to have George joining our team,” Allsbrook said in the statement. “George is exactly the person we have been looking for to develop our existing relationships and create new opportunities. George has an excellent understanding of business messaging, economic development, governmental operations and politics. His addition to our team is an excellent opportunity for Volkert and our clients.”

This story was updated at 1:50 p.m. Monday, July 20 to include a statement from Volkert.