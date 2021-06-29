Former UMS-Wright standout Tanner Allen, now a standout at Mississippi State, was named the National Player of the Year Tuesday by the American Baseball Coaches Association. Allen, who has helped the Bulldogs reach the championship finals of the College World Series against Vanderbilt, was also named the SEC Player of the Year a few weeks ago.

Allen, who not only had an all-state career as a baseball player at UMS-Wright but also served as the team’s starting quarterback for three seasons, has put together a stellar season for Mississippi State. The Bulldogs lost Game 1 of the best-of-three championship series against Vanderbilt Monday night and are scheduled to play Game 2 tonight in Omaha, Neb.

Allen was recently the subject of a story in Lagniappe, which can be read here: https://lagniappemobile.com/cws-next-for-sec-player-of-the-year-tanner-allen/