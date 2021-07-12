Former UMS-Wright standout and key member of the College World Series-winning Mississippi State Bulldogs baseball team Tanner Allen was selected in the Major League Baseball Draft on Monday. Allen was picked in the fourth round by the Miami Marlins with the No. 118 overall pick in the draft.

Allen had a stellar senior season with Mississippi State. He was selected the SEC Player of the Year and later the American Baseball Coaches Association National Player of the Year. And now he’s a member of a national championship team as well.

Allen batted .383 this season, which weas tops on the Mississippi State team. He played in 67 games, also leading the Bulldogs in hits (100), triples (5), runs batted in (66), total bases (162) and on-base percentage (.456).

He also produced a .621 slugging percentage, 72 runs scored, 19 doubles, 11 home runs and 23 walks.

At UMS-Wright, aside from leading the Bulldogs’ baseball team, Allen was also a three-year starter on the UMS football team for three seasons.

This marked the third time Allen was selected in the draft. He was picked in the 36th round of the 2017 draft after his senior season in high school and in the 34th round in the 2019 draft. He was not selected in the 2020 draft, a slight that served as motivation for his senior season at Mississippi State.

He spoke on the subject in a story in recent Lagniappe story.

https://lagniappemobile.com/cws-next-for-sec-player-of-the-year-tanner-allen/