Aries (3/21-4/19) — Racing to finish a project by the deadline, three weeks from last Thursday, you’ll inadvertently put a typo in something you write at the last minute. Instad of fixing it, you’ll pretend it doesn’t exist and no one will notice.

Taurus (4/20-5/20) — Broke from a weekend of fun, you’ll crack open those bags of ramen noodles you’d been saving from Mardi Gras on the off chance that money will have no meaning soon. Instead, you’ll eat all the bags in one sitting and hope the end days aren’t around the corner.

Gemini (5/21-6/21) — Like your favorite baseball players, you too will have “walk-up” music, but for mundane tasks. Like before, when you take out the garbage two weeks from tonight, you’ll play some of “Don’t Stop Believing” just to get the blood pumping.

Cancer (6/22-7/22) — In a comedy of springtime errors, you mix up your heirloom tomato seeds with your hybrid varieties. Now the only way you can tell them apart is when your German Queens pledge allegiance to the fuhrer, and your Cherokee Purples form their own indigenous nation.

Leo (7/23-8/22) — You recently watched a Conor McGregor interview where he arrogantly mouthed off against a much heavier opponent. You’ll feel emboldened by McGregor’s blind courage and think it a good time to tell your boss you’re not going to work weekend shifts anymore. You only make it through “Hey, boss” before reality hits and you remember you’ve shown up 30 minutes late for work the past year. You’ll be working the next three Friday nights.

Virgo (8/23-9/22) — A newcomer to fantasy football leagues, you join for the camaraderie even though you don’t really follow the NFL and its players. You look at it as an opportunity to bond with others and develop new friendships. Instead, you are kicked out of the league during the draft when you select Kate Upton in the first round. Apparently, you misunderstood what fantasy football is all about.

Libra (9/23-10/22) — You are arrested and charged with trespassing and loitering when you refuse to leave Callaghan’s, where you continue to sit at one of the outdoor tables now long after the St. Patrick’s Day celebration has ended. You tell the judge you were simply trying to hold your seat for next year’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration. Community service is in your future.

Scorpio (10/23-11/21) — You get caught up in all the trade talk involving the NFL and the upcoming draft and you inform your spouse that you have decided to trade them to a neighbor for a spouse to be named later. You are taken aback to discover your spouse had already placed you on waivers prior to the deal you struck, making your deal null and void.

Sagittarius (11/22-12/21) ­­— You are asked to arrange an outdoor sunset wedding for a close friend and you happily take on the project, working out all the details including the officiant, music, seating, photographer and food. You make one small mistake though, staging the ceremony at 5:15 p.m., forgetting that Daylight Saving Time has kicked in.

Capricorn (12/22-1/19) — Proof you know nothing about college basketball has been provided again this year through the office’s NCAA Tournament bracket contest. You picked Chattanooga to win the national championship. But there is some good news and maybe a saving grace of sorts — you have St. Peter’s playing in the national championship game.

Aquarius (1/20-2/18) — The neighborhood block party was a big success — for the most part. Unfortunately, your neighbors seemed to spend little time talking with you, even when you initiated the conversation. Seems you were referred to as “that guy” — the one who prefers to mow his lawn at 7 a.m. on Saturdays.

Pisces (2/19-3/20) — You were excited to hear the fair was coming to Mobile at The Hank and you couldn’t wait to get there. However, your excitement was tempered a great deal upon discovering eating a corn dog (or two) before hopping on the Tilt-A-Wheel is not good planning.