Taurus (4/20-5/20) — With the Supreme Court now livestreaming oral arguments, your low-budget legal podcast “Witness List” will take a hit in the ratings. Fed up, you’ll break into Justice Neil Gorsuch’s home and photobomb his Zoom feed with handheld ads for your show.

Gemini (5/21-6/21) — After learning to make bread, pies and other baked goods at a time when going to the gym is a crime, you’ll realize you may have put on some weight. To compensate, you’ll start shopping at Costco without a mask so the security guards can help with your renewed cardio targets.



Cancer (6/22-7/22) — After being lectured on the falsehoods that permeate proven science by a state-at-home mom, you’ll decide it might be time to thin out your social media feeds. ONce every post that annoys you is removed, your timeline will be nothing but cute dog pics and older relatives accidentally posting things like “STELLA IT ME MARY CALL ME FRIDAY.”

Leo (7/23-8/22) — Realizing economic recovery may take a little longer than you originally anticipated, you roll the dice and get a cash-out refinance on the mortgage on your home. It’ll keep your head above water for time being, but rest assured, you’ll be able to make your final payment with your tax rebate from Congress’ $500 bazillion, 60th amendment to the CARES Act.

Virgo (8/23-9/22) — You’re surprised by the widespread outrage after Attorney General William Barr dropped charges against Michael Flynn even after he pleaded guilty. After all, this is Baldwin County, and if your name is McSharry, you’ve got the finest judicial escape plan this side of the River Shannon.

Libra (9/23-10/22) — You’ve become entirely too close to your neighbors during the lockdowns and now you’re not sure how to get back to dismissively waving at one another before scurrying indoors each evening. Oh, if only the simple days would come back! Somehow or another you’ll find yourself planting tomatoes on “common ground” between your homes this weekend. You’re going the wrong direction!

Scorpio (10/23-11/21) — The Ono Island neighborhood association hires you, a brilliant marketing agent, to inflate and publish the numbers of COVID-19 cases to keep Baldwin County’s “riff raff” off the pristine coastline the seniors and trust fund babies call home for three months. When you’re caught and arrested for fraud, they’ll dispatch you cartel style.

Sagittarius (11/22-12/21) ­­— You’re regaining your strength after shooting Windex into your veins two weeks ago, but there’s even more good news! No more streaks! Anywhere on your body! Think about THAT for a minute. Not too shabby. Still, let’s give the cleansers a rest.

Capricorn (12/22-1/19) — You’ll rush out to eat at your favorite restaurant only to discover new distancing rules will have you dining in the middle of Airport Boulevard. At least when your date is sideswiped by a Chevy Silverado while passing a roll, you can stop worrying about getting ’rona.

Aquarius (1/20-2/18) — Because you believe that facemasks are a sign of submission to an oppressive tyrannical government that politely asks you to do things, you’ll refuse to wear one into the Tillman’s Corner Walmart. You’ll prove the critics wrong when you don’t catch COVID-19, though you will contract syphilis from a greeter named Melinda.

Pisces (2/19-3/20) — The kids’ distance learning seems to have made them even dumber heading into summer break. Suddenly you’re having to remind them to flush toilets, turn off lights and not put the dog in the freezer. On the positive side, you’ll finally know for certain the 10 years of Spanish you’ve paid for was a total waste of time and money.

Aries (3/21-4/19) — After two months of unadulterated hair growth in quarantine, you’ll realize “just a trim” no longer describes what you want done to your mane. Confused, you’ll tell the barber to pick something that suits you and leave wondering what you did to give off a “mullet” vibe.