Grousing about modern technology is ubiquitous, as commonplace as social media itself. The old era preceding pocket computers — kids born the same year as the iPhone are reaching high school now — is quickly receding, just like pre-internet existence did before it.

For Grand Bay, Alabama, author and filmmaker Creighton Hobbs, tech’s democratizing effect has materialized his dreams. It is essentially a vehicle for his grassroots determination.

“I shot this all on an iPhone 12 Pro Max,” Hobbs said of his new, independent film, “The History That Haunts Us.” He said this is his second finished work to be streamed through Amazon Prime.

Initially, Hobbs penned an autobiography — “How Many Chances?” — surveying the 45-year-old’s perilous existence. Hobbs told a WGUD interviewer he had “died and come back to life five times and had over 24 auto wrecks,” along with “surviving 10 diabetic comas.” He completed the dire portrait when he referenced the sudden deaths of his godchildren.

Hobbs said the book’s publishing contract is framed and on his wall. Repeated plaudits on his saga convinced him to put it to film.

After his initial documentary, Hobbs crafted this newer, even wilder script cobbled together from urban legends and Hobbs’ interests in the supernatural. The two-hour-plus horror flick was shot around Mobile County, in a Chickasaw public building and a Grand Bay residence. Hobbs, a native Mississippian, also used location shoots over the state line.

Per Hobbs, social media calls for actors resulted in 200 auditions. He said the final cast members were from scattershot regional spots like Tennessee, Birmingham, Pensacola, and Jackson, Mississippi.

The writer/director described the film as completely self-funded. That meant unforeseen expenses resulted in family support.

“I had to feed the cast and crew, so my dad would be like, ‘Son, I know you’re working hard on this and this is your dream, so here,’” Hobbs said.

Meals were most important to the film crew since they were comprised of volunteer labor. That’s why the shooting schedule lasted from July to October of 2021.

“We did it on weekends. We’re independent, not the big leagues, so everybody is doing it in their spare time,” Hobbs said.

The editorial process was similar. Hobbs said he would exhaust himself shooting, sleep for a day, then awake to start digitally cutting and splicing by himself. He credits the piecemeal diligence with trimming post-production time.

“I just tried to do it smartly, like a little bit here, a little bit each week,” Hobbs said.

He already has his eyes forward with two scripts in the hopper for now. Hobbs’ continual references to the Dixie Mafia in prior work arise again when he pointed to one of the ongoing developments as a “fictional gangster story.”

The payoff for the filmmaker isn’t just in the product. It is in the connections made, the collaborative network and the community he’s built.

“[The cast and crew] have kept in touch. We really did become like a little family,” Hobbs said.

Chamber Music hosts Canadian quartet

The waning Omicron numbers have signaled a cautious return for many arts lovers. Mobile Chamber Music is moving forward with their season schedule when they welcome the St. Lawrence String Quartet to the Laidlaw Performing Arts Center (5751 USA S. Drive) on Feb. 20 at 3 p.m.

It’s been over 30 years since the foursome was formed in Toronto and reaped widespread accolades in the classical music realm. They earned a residency at Spoleto Festival USA, numerous prizes including two Grammy Award nominations, and were appointed ensemble-in-residence at Stanford University. All combined, cellist Christopher Costanza, violist Lesley Robertson, and violinists Geoff Nuttall and Owen Dalby bring over a century’s worth of experience and resumés that include performances in the world’s most exalted ensembles and venues.

The Mobile performance includes Mozart’s String Quartet in E-flat Major, K. 428, Doug Balliett’s “Zefrin Tornado” preceded by Purcell’s Fantasia on One Note, and will close with Haydn’s String Quartet in C-Major, Op. 76, No. 3.

Single tickets are still available for $25. Check, MasterCard and Visa are accepted at the door.

Next up for Mobile Chamber Music is the Brasil Guitar Duo on March 20, Brentano String Quartet on April 10, and pianist Michael Brown on May 8. Season subscriptions can be purchased for $100. Donor, patron and benefactor rates are also available. As a 501(c)(3) organization, donations to Mobile Chamber Music are tax-deductible.

For ticket information, call 251-633-8840 or go to mobilechambermusic.org. Tickets may be purchased by mail or through their website.