Police are actively searching the Toulminville community for a 17-year-old male, who was arrested overnight after threatening to “shoot up” high schools in Mobile County only to escape from officers as he was being transported to Strickland Youth Center.



The teenager’s identity has not been released because he is a minor, but his alleged posts began causing a stir online as they began circulating among students Oct. 30. At least one post specifically targeted Vigor High School in Prichard and featured someone in a clown mask.



“The posts were meant as a Halloween prank,” the Mobile County Public School System said in a post to Facebook. “However, we take all threats seriously. We worked with the Mobile Police Department and the FBI to solve this case. There is no longer a threat to these schools.”



However, shortly after that post was made, police confirmed that the unidentified suspect managed to escape police custody as he was being transported to Strickland Youth Center Thursday morning. The search for him is ongoing and police have yet to release additional information.



The incident on Halloween comes a day after parents at Theodore High School raised concerns with school officials about a post on Instagram that appeared to show a student with a handgun in a bathroom. A MCPSS spokesperson said yesterday the image in the post was two months old and the gun was fake.



No arrests have been made in connection to the incident in Theodore at this time.

