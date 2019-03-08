A 16-year-old from Grand Bay is being charged as an adult after his mother brought him to the police in connection to a burglary reported on their street.



According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call on Thursday, March 7 about a burglary in progress on Potter Tract road in Grand Bay. The suspect was identified as 16-year-old Zachary Lee Coyle, who told police he lives at a house on the same street as the alleged victim.



In a press release issued Friday, an MCSO spokesperson said the homeowner eventually confronted Coyle inside of the home and a struggle ensued. Coyle allegedly broke away during the scuffle and managed to elude deputies when they arrived on the scene.



However, police say Coyle’s mother brought him to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office today. He was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail shortly before 1 p.m. and is being charged as an adult for first-degree burglary, illegal possession of a credit card and illegal possession of prescription drugs.



It’s unclear whether Coyle has any previous charges because were there any, they would have been adjudicated in juvenile court. Records from juvenile cases are not accessible to members of the press or the general public.